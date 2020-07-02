Ring in Independence Day With a $28 Razer Mouse

In just a few short days (or today, if you’re a historical nitpicker), the United States will be celebrating another year of independence. And what better way to do that than blowing stuff up? Enter the Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse, which thanks to a $27.99 deal on Newegg, will give you more control in your virtual explosions than ever.



The Razer DeathAdder Essential usually sells for $50 (though this third party deal sneakily claims the typical asking price is $100), and is the original version of a mouse that earned 4 stars when we reviewed its second iteration- the Razer DeathAdder V2 - earlier this year. Like its successor, it is a wired mouse that uses a braided cable and Omron mechanical switches rated for 10 million clicks. Unlike its successor, its DPI maxes out at 6400 and its programmable buttons top out at 5, but that’s still plenty to remain competitive.

At almost half off the DeathAdder Essential’s usual asking price, being a generation behind doesn’t make this deal any less attractive. Razer usually charges a premium for its products, and this is a great way to snag one of its signature comfortable and stylish accessories without having to pay that extra Razer tax.