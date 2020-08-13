Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Brings MMO Mice to Southpaws

Today, Razer is bringing back the left-handed edition of its trusty Naga gaming mouse, which it discontinued back in 2014 due to a lack of demand. The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition has been in the works since at least November, when Razer asked customers to register for the mouse and share information about how they’d use it. Now, Razer’s done gathering data and is ready to bring the product to stores.



While Razer’s since updated the right-handed version of the Naga to the Razer Naga Trinity, which we consider the best gaming mouse for MMO players and comes with three detachable side plates with differing numbers of buttons for use in other genres. In contrast, the Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition will use the classic MMO-centric design only. That means 12 programmable buttons along the mouse’s right side, plus two additional buttons below the scroll wheel. When combined with the scroll wheel’s 3 input options itself and the left and right click, that makes 19 programmable buttons total.

Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Specs

However, unlike the classic Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition, this new refresh includes all new specs that outperform even the Naga Trinity. For instance, while the Naga Trinity tops out at 16,000 CPI, the Naga Left-Handed Edition can go up to 20,000 CPI with a faster max velocity, thanks to Razer’s Focus+ optical sensor.

Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Razer Naga Trinity Sensor Razer Focus+ optical Razer 5G Advanced optical Sensitivity 20,000 CPI 16,000 CPI Speed 650 IPS 450 IPS Acceleration 60G 50G Weight 3.84 ounces 4.23 ounces Programmable Buttons 19 9, 4 or 19 Cable Razer Speedflex braided Braided

The southpaw mouse also weighs less: 3.84 ounces versus the Naga Trinity’s 4.23 ounces. And like the Naga Trinity, the Naga Left-Handed Edition is compatible with Razer Synapse software, Xbox One and syncs with other Razer Chroma RGB products. Topping off this mouse's list of features are Razer’s own mechanical switches and onboard memory capable of storing up to 5 profiles. This pointer is clearly built for high-end gaming.

There are a few ambidextrous mice out there, like the Razer Viper , but not many made truly for lefties. The Razer DeathAdder Essential Edition is the only one we could find and came out in 2010. It’s nice to see a new mouse bring modern tech to left-handed gamers.

The bad news is you’ll likely have to pay more for that privilege than righties. The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition has an MSRP of $89.99, while most stores currently sell the Razer Naga Trinity for $74 despite its $99.99 MSRP. The Naga Left-Handed Edition also won’t have the swappable faceplates of the Trinity, which means that while its specs are beefier, it arguably has less functionality.

While I’m sure my fellow Final Fantasy XIV fans who happen to be southpaws will appreciate this mouse, lefties who play FPS games will have to make do with either existing options or a less-than-ideal layout.