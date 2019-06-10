Razer Gets Into Beverages With Respawn Gamer Drink

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer, which makes peripherals, laptops and all things RGB, has moved into the beverage space, starting with today's announcement of, you guessed it, a drink for gamers. It’s called Respawn, and the company classifies it as a “mental performance drink” that is a “standalone spinoff from Razer.”

The drink is actually more of a powder that you mix into a tumbler with 16 to 20 ounces of water and shake to produce the final product. For $24.99, you get a 20-pack of sticks in four flavors: watermelon pomegranate, blue raspberry, green apple and tropical pineapple. If you want a Respawn branded tumbler to make it in, that’s sold separately for $29.99.

Razer is insistent that this is not an energy drink, though it does have 95mg of caffeine per serving. That’s about the same amount as a cup of coffee, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Red Bull advertises as having 80mg in an 8.4-ounce can, and that is a self-described energy drink (of course, Red Bull does some larger servings in some locales).

Other active ingredients include green tea extract, ginger and choline, a water-soluble substance found in some vitamins and supplements.

Why a gamer drink? Razer suggests it will increase focus and reaction times as well as keep gamers stimulated over long play sessions. But because the drink doesn’t have sugar, the company suggests you won’t get the same crash as an energy drink. If you’re not a gamer, Razer is also aiming it at content creators and others who spend lots of time in front of the computer.

We had some early samples floating around the office, sampled by a few teams. Personally, I found the tropical pineapple to be the best, most natural tasting flavor, followed by watermelon pomegranate. But that was a low bar to clear, especially with the odd tasting blue raspberry, which left a chemical ginger aftertaste in my mouth. I felt a tiny burst of energy. However, a colleague was riled enough to practice some taekwondo. So you could say effects may vary. I can assure you it didn’t make me better at focusing on work or gaming.

If you’re interested in a gaming drink to complete your setup, now you can get one from a bona fide gaming company. Those looking for a fix can try Amazon or respawnbyrazer.com.

Just be careful with the blue raspberry. Trust me on that one.