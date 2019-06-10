Razer Gets Into Beverages With Respawn Gamer Drink

Razer, which makes peripherals, laptops and all things RGB, has moved into the beverage space, starting with today's announcement of, you guessed it, a drink for gamers. It’s called Respawn, and the company classifies it as a “mental performance drink” that is a “standalone spinoff from Razer.”
The drink is actually more of a powder that you mix into a tumbler with 16 to 20 ounces of water and shake to produce the final product. For $24.99, you get a 20-pack of sticks in four flavors: watermelon pomegranate, blue raspberry, green apple and tropical pineapple. If you want a Respawn branded tumbler to make it in, that’s sold separately for $29.99.
Razer is insistent that this is not an energy drink, though it does have 95mg of caffeine per serving. That’s about the same amount as a cup of coffee, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Red Bull advertises as having 80mg in an 8.4-ounce can, and that is a self-described energy drink (of course, Red Bull does some larger servings in some locales).
Other active ingredients include green tea extract, ginger and choline, a water-soluble substance found in some vitamins and supplements.
Why a gamer drink? Razer suggests it will increase focus and reaction times as well as keep gamers stimulated over long play sessions. But because the drink doesn’t have sugar, the company suggests you won’t get the same crash as an energy drink. If you’re not a gamer, Razer is also aiming it at content creators and others who spend lots of time in front of the computer.
We had some early samples floating around the office, sampled by a few teams. Personally, I found the tropical pineapple to be the best, most natural tasting flavor, followed by watermelon pomegranate. But that was a low bar to clear, especially with the odd tasting blue raspberry, which left a chemical ginger aftertaste in my mouth. I felt a tiny burst of energy. However, a colleague was riled enough to practice some taekwondo. So you could say effects may vary. I can assure you it didn’t make me better at focusing on work or gaming.
If you’re interested in a gaming drink to complete your setup, now you can get one from a bona fide gaming company. Those looking for a fix can try Amazon or respawnbyrazer.com.
Just be careful with the blue raspberry. Trust me on that one.
What's an 'ounce'? :unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure::unsure:
Really, is it so hard to put something like "8.4 ounces (240 ml) of water"? Also to inches, feet and other parts of the body, to international units? Or maybe block this website outside the US? Come on guys, you hold such high standards in technology reporting and testing, do it too in the writing! (to all Tom's Hardware, not just you Andrew)
What did it take? 10 seconds to find an answer? Perhaps a "Mental Performance Drink" would make the conversion process easier? Unfortunately, these caffeinated Kool-Aid packets are only being sold in the US, so it doesn't even matter. >_>
But the criticism is not about this news itself, but about Tom's in general. Measurements are all done exclusively in inches and pounds, and anyone interested in metric units must keep converting lots of numbers all the time. And all it takes a journalist is a few seconds to convert and type "5 inches (12.7 cm)". Yes, I can convert myself, but thousands of people will waste a few seconds to do something that could be done only once, during the conception of the article.
However, when discussing liquids its a fluid ounce, or 1/16 of a pint.
Its not a measure of weight.
You just made my point: how can someone educated in the metric system know that there is a unit of measurement that can be used both for volume and mass? And that it is 1/16th of another esoteric unit? Is Tom's for US and Canada only? Do all canadians know what an oz is?
I'm just asking for better information. There are very few places in the world that use imperial units, yet English is the main language on the internet. Other countries will come here for info, and will get confused. And they see ads, too, if you know what I mean ;)
Does the volume of the beverages even matter for understanding this article?
Additionally, an ounce is abbreviated oz, and fluid ounces are fl
They are different units.
It's really just a matter of typing something along the lines of "20 ounces in liters" into a search engine though, much like one might do for currency conversion.
Now extrapolate that to a PC case review, with overall dimensions, GPU clearance, cooler height, PSU length, weight etc. Look at all the things non-imperials have to convert just to understand the article.
I'm just asking for both measurement systems on articles, is it too much to ask? :confused2: