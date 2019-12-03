Report: Radeon RX 5500 XT Launches Next Week, RX 5600 XT In January

Radeon RX 5500 OEM (Image credit: Heise)

VideoCardz has obtained new information on the Radeon RX 5500 XT and Radeon RX 5600 XT's release dates. As it looks, both Navi-based graphics cards are closer than we think.

Starting with the Radeon RX 5500 XT, the publication got word that it will launch sometime next week. The specifications and pricing for the Radeon RX 5500 XT are unknown at the moment, but the graphics card should come in 4GB and 8GB flavors.

It's been two whole months since AMD launched the Radeon RX 5500 and RX 5500M, and we've yet to see any custom models for the desktop graphics card. There's a strong possibility that the Radeon RX 5500 might be exclusive to OEMs only. However, VideoCardz thinks that AMD's board partners should get access to the faster Radeon RX 5500 XT.

VideoCardz has also confirmed with its industry sources that two anonymous board partners are currently preparing their custom models for the Radeon RX 5600 XT. There isn't much information on the graphics card right now except that it might sport GDDR6 memory, and if so, it'll probably have a 192-bit memory interface.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to arrive as early as January of next year. If the date is accurate, the launch event could take place at CES 2020, which runs from January 7 to 10.