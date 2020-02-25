Windows 10 Will Ditch Live Tiles (Report)

Windows 10 may be seeing a change to the start menu. Windows Latest reported yesterday that Microsoft plans to replace Live Tiles in the Start menu with a more traditional grid of application icons at some point in 2020 or 2021.
Live Tiles were developed to offer more at-a-glance information than the icon grids found on iOS and Android smartphones. That way people could view important details, like the weather forecast or a meeting time, right from the Start screen.
Live Tiles were a core part of the Windows Phone 7 and Windows 8 user interfaces. Even though Microsoft switched to a more traditional UI for Windows 10, the tiles remained in the Start menu, and they've stayed pretty consistent ever since.
But that could be about to change. Windows Latest said that "people familiar with the development told us that Microsoft is planning to replace live tiles with icons in a future update after Windows 10’s 20H2 release." (Which arrives later this year.)
Microsoft already removed Live Tiles from the Windows 10X operating system it developer for foldable devices and replaced them with standard icons. That didn't necessarily mean it planned to remove them from Windows 10 proper, though.
Or at least it didn't until Microsoft brought those icons to Windows 10 preview builds. The icons obviously clash with the rest of the current Start menu, so it makes sense that the tiles could be removed.
I do like the tiles idea -- not live tiles, just the different sized tiles. Microsoft never really finished it though. They should have hired an artist to create a library of icons and tiles for apps rather than just slapping the normal exe icon in a box. Microsoft could have learned something from the Linux community's shell theme developers and artists who create icons to go with their UI themes.
I'm not going to miss the tiles, they took up a lot of space, they were more difficult to organize than just some icons, and just generally felt clunky. They were never really utilized to their potential. I kind of hope we get something better.
We also don't interact with the tile menu. All of my daily applications are pinned to the taskbar.
Anything else is a WIN+S away.
Live Tiles make a lot of sense on a communication device where the apps often have something to tell you. Ones that don't--say Word or Excel--you can shrink them down to quarter-tile buttons. The scheme works since productivity apps aren't frequently used on a phone. On a PC the usage pattern is opposite.
I hope Microsoft will bring the UI back in an Android phone. Notifications are such a bane of the Android experience. Placing these (usually less-than urgent) messages into Live Tiles would really help bring peace of mind.
Well, some of us do. :)
There is absolutely ZERO about live tiles that I will miss. I might even throw a party when they are gone, just to celebrate the fact. Depends on what kind of trash they decide to stick in it's place.
I'm still miffed about the extra hoops they now make you jump through just to create a local account on a new Windows 10 setup. They've made it downright annoying.