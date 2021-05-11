Predator Triton, Helios, Nitro 5 Join RTX 3050 Family

Acer’s rolling out Intel 11th Gen H-series and RTX 3050/RTX 3050 Ti-equipped versions of its Predator Triton 300, Predator Helios 300 and Nitro 5 laptops. That marks a new low-end for Ampere on these systems, making them more accessible across budget ranges. Still, like the best laptops , you’ll be able to push these laptops up to RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 levels of power, too.

Predator Triton 300 Predator Helios 300 Nitro 5 CPU 11th Gen Intel Core H-series 11th Gen Intel Core H-series 11th Gen Intel Core H-series GPU Up to RTX 3080 Up to RTX 3070 Up to RTX 3070 Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Up to 32GB DDR4 Storage Unannounced Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Raid 0 SSD Display 15.6 inch, QHD @ 165Hz OR FHD @ 360Hz 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch, QHD @ 165Hz or FHD @ 360Hz 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch, QHD @ 165Hz, IPS Starting Price $1,699 Unannounced 15 inch: $1,099; 17 inch: $999 NA Release Date June Unannounced June

The Predator Triton 300 and Predator Helios 300 both come with 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and the same 32GB DDR4 max memory capacity, with the key difference between the two being size and graphics options. The Predator Triton 300 has GPU options all the way up to an RTX 3080 and is 15 inches large, while the Predator Helios 300 tops out at an RTX 3070 and has both 15 inch and 17 inch options. Both laptops have two display options regardless of size, with either a QHD resolution and 165Hz refresh rate or an FHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate.

(Image credit: Acer)

Like the Predator Helios 300, the Nitro 5 also has two different sizes that otherwise appear to be identical. Configs include 11th Gen Intel Core H-series processors and GPUs up to the RTX 3070. Memory can go up to 32GB of DDR4, while storage can be upped to 2TB of SSD storage over RAID 0. Regardless of size, all configs of the new Nitro 5 will have a QHD resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and IPS panel.

(Image credit: Acer)

Visually, all of Acer’s laptops appear to keep the same designs as previous iterations, meaning that all three machines have 4-zone RGB keyboards. And like Henry Ford supposedly said, you can get these machines in any color you want — so long as that color is black.

(Image credit: Acer)

Since this is a global announcement, some configuration details as well as pricing and release information are still uncertain. What we do know is that the Predator Triton 300 and both the 15 inch and 17 inch Nitro 5 will launch in North America in June. The Predator Triton 300 will start at $1,699, while the 15 inch Nitro 5 will start at $1,099 and the 17 inch Nitro 5 will start at $999.