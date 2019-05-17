AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, Ryzen 3 3200G Specs And B550 Chipset Leaked

(Image credit: Chiphell)

Specifications for the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G along with the unannounced AMD B550 chipset have surfaced in the SiSoftware Official Live Ranker database.

Although both the Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 3 3200G will be marketed under the 3000-series branding, the aformentioned APUs (accelerated processing units) should not be confused with the Ryzen 3000-series desktop processors. The APUs, codenamed Picasso, seemingly relies on the Zen+ microachitecture and 12nm node while the desktop chips, codenamed Matisse, are based on Zen 2 and 7nm manufacturing process.

(Image credit: SiSoftware)

If you consider the upcoming Ryzen 3000-series APUs as 12nm refreshes of the previous Ryzen 2000-series APUs, you're not completely wrong. AMD's APUs aren't expected to employ the Zen 2 and 7nm process node until Renoir, which is rumored to launch next year. It's safe to assume that AMD is probably using Picasso as a stop-gap solution until Renoir is ready. There's a possibility that AMD could put Renoir parts under the Ryzen 4000-series moniker.

Cores /Threads Base /Boost Clock Speed (GHz) L3 Cache(MB) PCIe 3.0 Unlocked Multiplier DRAM Graphics Streaming Processors iGPU Base Clock TDP Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8 3.7 / 4.2 ? ? Yes ? ? ? ? ? Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 3.6 / 3.9 4 8 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 Radeon RX Vega 11 704 1250 MHz 65W Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4 3.6 / 4.0 ? ? Yes ? ? ? 1250 MHz ? Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 3.5 / 3.7 4 8 Yes Dual DDR4-2933 Radeon Vega 8 512 1100 MHz 65W

The Ryzen 3000-series APUs reportedly retain the same core and thread configurations as the previous generation. Nevertheless, Picasso should come arrived with slightly higher clocks mainly thanks improvements made possible by the Zen+ microachitecture and 12nm node. Integrated graphics will likely get a small upgrade as well. Unfortunately, there has been no word on whether Picasso will maintain the 65W TDP (thermal design power).

The Ryzen 3 3200G allegedly runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4 GHz boost clock, which represents 2.86 percent and 8.11 percent improvements, respectively, over the Ryzen 3 2200G. The Ryzen 5 3400G purpotedly clocks in at a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. We're looking at improvements in the range of 2.78 percent and 7.69 percent, respectively. Mind you, these are improvements in the operating clocks and not an indication of real-word performance. So, we shouldn't expect any groundbreaking performance with the new parts.

AMD B550, The New De Facto Budget Chipset For Ryzen 3000-Series

The leaked Ryzen 5 3400G from the SiSoftware was accompanied by the B550A4-EM motherboard from German manufacturer Medion. Up to now, there was only talk of the X570 chipset. It's not rare for chipmakers to promote their high-end chipsets first as budget offerings lack the 'wow' factor. However, the budget chipsets are often what drive sales so chipmakers can't neglect that segment of the market either.

Judging by the naming convention, the B550 chipset will probably replace the current B450 chipset. Ryzen 3000-series parts should work fine on the majority of existing AMD AM4 motherboards with the help of a BIOS update. It does arouse our curiosity to see how the B550 chipset will fit into the AMD family. As evidenced by Asus' recent deployment of BIOS updates, some of the budget-friendly motherboards weren't on the guest list. Perhaps AMD will start there to push the B550 chipset.