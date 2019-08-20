Samsung Brings a Trio of Monitors to Gamescom 2019

Photo Source: Samsung

Samsung brought a trio of gaming monitors to Gamescom 2019. We knew about two members of the lineup, the ultrawide CRG9 announced at CES 2019 and the speedy CRG5 revealed at E3 2019, but today marked the official debut of the new Space Gaming Monitor designed to "reclaim your gaming space."

The Space Gaming Monitor boasts a 32-inch display with a 1440p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate as well as AMD FreeSync support. Those specs are becoming increasingly common as the cost of 144Hz monitors fall, but the Space Gaming Monitor to differentiate itself with a "recognized space-saving design that allows users to push the monitor flat against the wall." It can be vertically repositioned to surface level, too, if that's a comfortable position.

Samsung also harked the Space Gaming Monitor's "easily concealable power" and HDMI Y-cables that are supposed to make cable management a bit easier. An integrated clamp is said to allow the monitor to be installed on any desk or table with minimal fuss. The company all-but-removed the bezels from three sides of the display, too, which should allow the Space Gaming Monitor to occupy as little space as possible given its behemoth of a display.

This isn't Samsung's first space-sacing monitor. It already has one available for productivity use.

The company said the Space Gaming Monitor will be available globally in the fourth quarter of 2019. It didn't offer any pricing information, however.

The CRG9 and CRG5



Photo Source: Samsung

Speaking of behemoth displays: Samsung originally announced the CRG9 at CES 2019 in January. It features a 49-inch display with a 32:9 aspect ratio and dual-QHD (5120 x 1440) resolution as well as a 120Hz refresh rate. HDR10 is along for the ride, too, as is the accompanying AMD FreeSync 2. The company didn't offer pricing information at the time, but now it's available globally from its online store for $1,400 after a "limited time" $100 discount.

Photo Source: Samsung

Samsung followed up on the CRG9's announcement with the CRG5 at E3 2019 in June. The company's first 240Hz monitor features a 27-inch display with a 1080p resolution and 1500R curvature. Unlike the other monitors Samsung brought to Gamescom, the CRG5 supports Nvidia's G-Sync rather than AMD FreeSync. It's available globally from Samsung's online store for $400--which means it's probably the most affordable monitor of the three.