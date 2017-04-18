Sapphire Leads RX 570, RX 580 Charge With Nitro+ Cards

Sapphire is leading the Radeon RX 570 and RX 580 charge with five new graphics cards. These include the Nitro+ RX 570 in 4GB and 8GB flavors, the Nitro+ RX 580 also in 4GB and 8GB flavors, and the Nitro+ RX 580 8GB Limited Edition, which we reviewed this morning.

It’s hard to call the new Polaris-based cards “new”, as they’re essentially equivalent to their RX 470 and RX 480 counterparts with the clock speeds increased a smidge. Whereas the RX 470 with 2,048 cores ran at a boost clock of 1,206MHz, the new RX 570 from Sapphire runs at 1,340MHz on boost. The same goes for the Nitro+ RX 580, which has its frequency jump to 1,411MHz over the RX 480’s 1,266MHz, with the Nitro+ Limited Edition running at an impressive 1,450MHz.

Sapphire’s cards come with the company’s Dual-X cooler, which has been revamped for the new series of graphics cards. They are built with two 8mm and two 6mm heatpipes, which are linked to a total of 54 fins for heaps of cooling power. The GPU target temperature remains 75°C, while the more powerful cooler enables the higher clock speeds to be held.

In addition to the higher overclock, the Limited Edition Nitro+ RX 580 card comes with a nicer shroud and LED-lit fans. The standard Nitro+ models do still come with the Nitro Glow feature, which lights up the Sapphire text on the side card with RGB.

MSRP is listed in the table below, but retailers may of course offer different prices.