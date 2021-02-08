No More M.2 Screw Rage? Asus Creates Latched Mounting System for M.2 SSDs

Asus has successfully created a new mounting system for M.2 SSD which no longer requires a screw for installation. In place of the screw is a plastic latch that allows the SSD to be held in securely by simply flipping the latch around with your thumb.
If you've dealt with tiny M.2 screws before, you will know how easy it is to lose them, be it inside your case, on a carpeted floor, or just in the collection of accessories that come with the board. Asus' little invention, a piece of notched plastic that sits on a screw on the anchor side of the M.2 slot, fixes that problem since you don't have to deal with removing and replacing any screws whatsoever. The plastic latch never needs to be removed from the motherboard, although time will tell how well the plastic holds up over repeated use.
The new M.2 mounting system will be coming to Asus Z590 series motherboards in the near future, once Rocket Lake supported processors arrive. Hopefully, this new mounting system will expand to AMD platforms, and perhaps will even be sold separately as an upgrade for current M.2-capable boards.
Doesn't necessarily let you move to different lengths as it's an OEM thing where they expect you to use their own approved parts.
I haven't been that bothered by the screws myself. My biggest issue was that most motherboards don't have a screw there by default. Seems to be that the SSDs themselves generally have come with the screws. Why don't they just include at least one screw in the longest position so it's there ready to go and can be moved to whatever location is needed?