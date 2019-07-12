Win a Seagate IronWolf 110 SSD

Seagate has welcomed a brand new SSD into its portfolio and we have two 480GB IronWolf drives to give away in celebration of their official launch! These drives are built for NAS and include AgileArray firmware to keep your NAS enclosure maximized for demanding 24×7 and multi-user environments. The IronWolf can be used in an all-flash array (AFA) or in a NAS capable of caching. With two giveaways, there are two methods of entry. First, head to the forums and comment in the giveaway thread using the following format:

Upgrade me to a #Seagate #Ironwolf SSD for my (your NAS of preference) so I can _ (finish this sentence).

For the second method of entry, we're using our social channels. Check out our giveaway widget for the full run down.

Good luck!



No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Giveaway is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, and the District of Columbia, 18 or older. For a complete list of rules please see the Terms and Conditions on the Gleam Giveaway Widget. This giveaway is open until July 26th, 2019.