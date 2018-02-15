Singularity Computers’ Spectre Case Has A Water Cooling Distribution Plate

Singularity Computers, best known for its extremely high-end artisan computer builds, recently launched a new subsidiary company called Singularity Cases, which aims to bring some of Singularity’s advanced build techniques and components to a wider audience. This week, Singularity Cases launched its first case, Spectre, and it’s truly something to behold.

Singularity Computers is accustomed to creating custom components for its clients, such as custom milled aluminum mounting brackets, grills, and aesthetic features. The company can also build custom acrylic distribution blocks that feature channels for the water cooling fluid. Distribution blocks are a popular feature for extremely high-end water cooling builds, but that’s not the sort of thing you can buy off the shelf. You must create your own distribution block if you want one. Until now.

The primary feature of the Spectre case is a large distribution block that doubles as the motherboard tray. The company milled the distribution block from clear acrylic, which enables you to see the fluid running through it. The block includes channels that flow along the side and above the motherboard tray. Singularity also created an in-panel reservoir, so you don’t need to find space to mount a cylindrical reservoir. The block also features integrated drain and fill ports.

The distribution block includes a space to integrate the pump, which eliminates the need to run tubes to the pump. Singularity includes a pump top and a pump cover with the case; you just need a motor. The case also includes mounting points for a second pump in case you want to run dual independent loops.

The Singularity Cases Spectre also offers support for two large radiators to keep your components cool. You can mount a 360mm radiator on the top, and another on the inside of the front panel. Both can be up to 60mm thick.

Singularity Cases’ Spectre also offers unique cable management features that will help you build a tidy system. Most of the case is transparent, so hiding unsightly cables is paramount. Singularity Cases designed hidden channels to hide the cables for fans and lighting systems. It also built cable combs into the rear of the distribution block to make it easy to make your power supply cables presentable like a pro.

Singularity Cases said that it designed the Spectre case to make it easy for people to modify. The frame of the case is made of billet aluminum, which you can customize with a CNC machine or a Dremel. Aluminum parts are also easy to paint, so you can make it unique in that way, too. The case also comes to you in pieces in a flat pack, so you don’t even have to drill rivets to repaint the case.

The Singularity Cases Spectre case (that's a mouthful) is available for order, and it will cost you a pretty penny: Singularity is asking $950. The company said that the first 100 cases would ship within 4-6 weeks, with the next batch becoming available in 8-10 weeks.