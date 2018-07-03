Trending

Cheap Microsoft Surface Shows Up at the FCC

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is reportedly getting ready to combat Chromebooks with a more affordable $400 Surface tablet. And that rumored product seems more real than ever, because there's now an FCC filing that appears to be for that device.

The filing, which was originally uncovered by WinFuture, primarily points at a low power 24W power supply. It also shows a Qualcomm Bluetooth and Wi-Fi module, suggesting that the device is using an Intel processor. Combine that with earlier reports about Microsoft preparing a new Surface tablet and it seems likely that this FCC filing has something to do with the company's latest-and-greatest addition to its Surface lineup.

Bloomberg reported in May that Microsoft was planning to release a Surface with a smaller, 10" display (the existing Surface Pro uses a 12" display) priced around $400. The new tablet is also expected to have rounded corners and USB Type-C connectivity, which the Surface tablet line has been missing. The Surface Book 2 does feature USB Type-C, though, so it was likely only a matter of time before it reached Surface tablets.

While many Microsoft OEMs have released low-cost laptops, this could be Microsoft's entry into a school market. The FCC filing could mean that testing is almost finished, and that the company will want to release this by back-to-school in September, or at least by the holiday season.

7 Comments
  • therealduckofdeath 03 July 2018 14:43
    Intel Pentium, full HD+ resolution, Windows Ink, 600g and I'm in.
  • Ninjawithagun 03 July 2018 18:14
    Pentium? You're kidding, right? If you are serious, know that Microsoft will most likely choose a low TDP/low wattage mobile processor for a small form factor Surface tablet. That means they will most likely choose the Intel Atom. Here's a full list of all the existing mobile CPUs:

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Mobile-Processors-Benchmark-List.2436.0.html
  • floppyedonkey 03 July 2018 20:07
    What battery life would you accept?
  • pensive69 03 July 2018 21:08
    4 or 5 hours for me would get me through a half days work and
    by then i'm ready for resurfacing myself.
  • therealduckofdeath 03 July 2018 21:52
    21110197 said:
    Pentium? You're kidding, right? If you are serious, know that Microsoft will most likely choose a low TDP/low wattage mobile processor for a small form factor Surface tablet. That means they will most likely choose the Intel Atom. Here's a full list of all the existing mobile CPUs:

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Mobile-Processors-Benchmark-List.2436.0.html
    Well, that would be all nice and so if it wasn't for the fact that Intel only makes Atom processors for server farms these days. A single Atom processor is also too weak for a current PC. Even a simple task as opening a browser takes half a minute. Mobile Celeron or Pentium can run on passive cooling, which makes them useful for a decent powered budget tablet.
  • Brian_R170 03 July 2018 22:39
    21110197 said:
    Pentium? You're kidding, right? If you are serious, know that Microsoft will most likely choose a low TDP/low wattage mobile processor for a small form factor Surface tablet. That means they will most likely choose the Intel Atom. Here's a full list of all the existing mobile CPUs:

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Mobile-Processors-Benchmark-List.2436.0.html

    The lines between the Pentium, Celeron, and Atom CPU lines are very blurred. They are in many cases actually the exact same processor die with different fusing options.
  • alextheblue 04 July 2018 02:31
    21110197 said:
    Pentium? You're kidding, right? If you are serious, know that Microsoft will most likely choose a low TDP/low wattage mobile processor for a small form factor Surface tablet. That means they will most likely choose the Intel Atom. Here's a full list of all the existing mobile CPUs:

    https://www.notebookcheck.net/Mobile-Processors-Benchmark-List.2436.0.html
    As has been pointed out, the ULP Atoms are long dead. Cherry Trail-T was the last ULP Atom with a low-enough TDP for a smaller fanless tablet. Meanwhile some "Pentiums" are Core-based, and others are "Atom" by another name. So it's hard to tell what something is by product name unless you are very knowledgeable or take the time to look it up in Ark (and you still have to know what you're looking at).

    The bottom line is that regardless of whether this is a "Pentium" or "Core M", it's guaranteed to be a low-power Core-based chip, like the existing Y series chips.
