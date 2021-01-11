Thermaltake’s Attractive Argent Peripherals Pair Silver and RGB Elements

Thermaltake’s name implies coolers, and while the company’s CES 2021 line-up certainly includes new temperature control options, Thermaltake’s also got a new series of gaming peripherals to go along with them. This isn’t a first for the company. We’ve already reviewed some of its keyboards and mice , where we applauded their technical features but were less impressed by their build quality. Now, with the Argent line of accessories, the company’s looking to impress on both fronts.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The first and most noticeable example of this new philosophy is the Ardent K5 RGB Mechanical Keyboard. Featuring your choice of Cherry MX Speed Silver or Cherry MX Blue switches, this typer has full per-key RGB lighting and a slick black-on-silver color scheme. We’re not certain of build material yet, but its detachable faux-leather wrist pad gives it a premium feel, as do its dedicated media keys and aluminum volume control knob. It also comes with a key puller and eight alternate key caps for the keys most commonly used in shooters and MOBAs. And while Thermaltake has yet to reveal whether it has onboard memory, it comes with software for setting custom macros, profiles and lighting effects.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The Argent M5 RGB Gaming Mouse, meanwhile, is a mostly black ambidextrous rodent with RGB along its bottom and certain parts of its sides. It also comes with a metallic silver scroll wheel that, of course, also has RGB along its sides. It comes in both wired and wireless options, supports DPIs ranging from 100 to 16,000, has a polling rate under 1ms, has 8 programmable buttons and uses Omron switches. It’s also got 64Kb of onboard memory.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

The wireless version of the M5 RGB Gaming Mouse supports both 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections, as well as a USB cable for playing using a wired connection/charging. It also has fewer RGB zones, likely to save on battery life.

(Image credit: Thermaltake)

To go with these accessories, Thermaltake is also releasing an Argent gaming desk, Argent gaming chair, Argent RGB mouse bungee, Argent H5 RGB 7.1 Headset and Argent RB Headset stand, and Argent MP1 RGB mouse pad. More details on these products will come further into Argent’s release cycle. The headset, stand, mouse pad, chair and gaming desk are due later in 2021, but the rest of the Argent lineup will be available in the US and Canada in Q1, according to Thermaltake.



The K5 RGB Mechanical keyboard will cost $179 for Blue switches and $189 for Silver switches, the the M5 RGB Mouse will cost $59 for wired version and $89 for the wireless version.