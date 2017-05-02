Trending

Thermaltake, Asus Partner On Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent Water Block

Thermaltake announced a new water block for the Asus GTX 1080 Ti Strix. The Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent is a full-cover GPU water block designed to actively cool the GPU, memory, and VRMs, and it features a clear acrylic top fastened to a nickel-plated copper base.

In addition to providing a mirror-like finish on the machined copper base, the nickel plating also provides corrosion resistance and has good lubricity (friction reduction) and excellent heat transfer. Coupled with that corrosion resistance and shine, nickel plating also resists wear and protects parts such as aluminium radiators and fittings that can be damaged by galvanic corrosion.

Thermaltake’s Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent water block features 0.5mm micro-channel fin construction and is compatible with any aftermarket open-loop water cooling system that uses standard G1/4 type fittings. Performance wise, we know from experience that Nvidia's Pascal GPUs respond favorably to the lower operating temperatures provided by GPU water cooling.

Although the Asus GTX 1080 Ti video card already has a backing plate, Thermaltake does include a robust 4mm thick aluminum alloy backplate emblazoned with both the Asus Strix and Thermaltake logos. The backing plate prevents the graphics card from bending or twisting under the weight of the GPU water block.

Product availability and price for the Thermaltake Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent water block varies by country and region.

Thermaltake Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Transparent Water Block
P/NCL-W184-CU00TR-A
CompatibilityAsus ROG Strix GTX1080Ti
Dimension19.4 x 117.3 x 260mm (HxWxL)
MaterialCopper + Acrylic
ThreadsG ¼”
Weight1340 g
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jhanschu 03 May 2017 00:51
    Looks oddly similar to blocks produced by a certain Slovenian company.
    Reply
  • n0ns3ns3 03 May 2017 07:19
    ^ that Slovenian company makes the FC blocks thinner. for my build it was crucial.
    Reply
  • Fiqar_ 11 May 2017 15:02
    Asus has really gone over the top this time. The FC blocks are the perfect size and this COULD be the water block i have searched far and wide for. Any good price compare sites for these?
    Reply