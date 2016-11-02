Tempered Glass Trend Continues With Two Thermaltake Core P5 Chassis

Tempered glass makes for a sexy side panel on a PC case, and consumers have an increasing variety of options in that regard. Thermaltake announced two tempered-glass versions of its Core P5 wall-mounted chassis, joining the likes of Phanteks and its glut of cases with the chic panels.

The elegantly named Core P5 Tempered Glass Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis and the Core P5 Tempered Glass Snow Edition ATX Wall-Mount Chassis are identical save for the color (black and white, respectively) and offer three 5mm-thick tempered glass panels on the front and sides. All that glass is held together by stainless steel pillars.

Like their non-tempered-glass predecessors, the new Core P5 cases are modular, with multiple ways to configure racks, brackets, and the like, and they can be set up vertically, horizontally, or wall-mounted.

The cases support air coolers up to 180mm in height, liquid cooling radiators up to 480mm, and graphics cards up to 320mm long. There’s also an optional AIO cooling bracket (up to three, actually) that serves double duty by adding capacity for another storage drive. The cases otherwise allow for up to four 3.5/2.5-inch storage drives.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

There are two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports on the front panel. There’s also a single audio port. The cases support Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX motherboards.

Tempered glass always looks sharp on cases, but it’s a match made in heaven with the Core P5s, because they’re built with see-through panels on three sides. These cases are meant to be sort of functional, high-end display cases for your liquid-cooled, RGB-lit builds.

Because of the tempered glass panels, these two Core P5 units are heavier than their acrylic-windowed Core P5 brothers, but otherwise they all appear to have identical specs. Thermaltake did not disclose pricing, but expect them to cost more than the $170 MSRP of the original Core P5 chassis.