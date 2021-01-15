This Raspberry Pi Etch-A-Sketch Draws Pictures For You

What's better than an Etch-a-Sketch? A giant Etch-a-Sketch! What's better than a giant Etch-a-Sketch? One controlled by a Raspberry Pi that does the work for you, like this awesome project created by a maker known as BenB116.

BenB116 custom-designed the housing from scratch so it could support all the necessary components. Stepper motors control 3D-printed knobs that operate the drawing function on the display. Don't worry, artists: you can also manually operate the knobs to draw freely.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: BenB116) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: BenB116) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: BenB116)

The Raspberry Pi inside runs a Python-based webserver to interface with all of the sensors and stepper motors. The screen is a TV, which displays a browser window with the drawing application.

BenB116's project also required the development of a custom PCB. This made it easier to assemble all of the components within the parameters of the case configuration. You can explore the full build process on Imgur.

(Image credit: BenB116)

Users can download all of the files necessary, including the 3D-printed components and PCB files, to recreate this project from home via Github.

