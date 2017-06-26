The Tom's Hardware Definitive List Of PC Games (Updated)

Update, 6/26/17, 11:47am PT: The Witcher 3 is now only a few points behind Skyrim, and this point the race is just too close to call. Witcher 3 fans need only a few more votes in their favor for a massive upset. In other news, it looks like Portal 2 will handily win the title of "Best Online Co-Op Game" followed by Borderlands 2 at a solid second place. Diablo 3 and Payday 2 are neck and neck, vying for third place.

With only 24 hours left, now's the time to get out there and vote! If you've already cast your vote, head to the PC Gaming forums and let us know what games you voted on and why. Click here to vote on the Tom's Hardware Definitive List of PC Games.

Original article, 5/24/17, 1:30pm PT:

Are we living in a new "golden age" for PC Gaming? Of course, it's impossible to give a definitive answer. The distance of time and a heaping dose of nostalgia are both prerequisites for any "golden age." And although it may be easy to argue the merits of one generation over another, one thing is abundantly clear: PC Gaming in 2017 is more widespread and more accessible than ever before.

The maturation of digital distribution, a new diversity of platforms, and the adoption of the x86 CPU architecture by console manufactures have together created the perfect environment for a PC Gaming renaissance. PC Gamers have access to more games than ever before, including overlooked titles from past generations and current games that would have been either too costly or too difficult to port. Games are so ubiquitous that you're more likely to hear complaints of having too many games, rather than too few. The number of "good" games is now so great that even the hardest-core gamers struggle in their search to find the very best.

To help navigate this brave new world for gaming, Tom's Hardware is in the process of assembling the definitive list of PC games in a number of genres. We've already put a few lists together, but the number of titles is lacking.

Although the Tom's Hardware Editorial team is few in number, the Tom's Hardware Community is legion. With your input, we hope to assemble a list of the best and worst PC games that can truly be called "definitive." Over the next few weeks, we'll be collecting Community feedback across multiple categories. Once we have a sufficient number of submissions, we'll have the Community vote on the most popular, with a showcase of the winning games on the Tom's Hardware homepage. Click on the links below to give us your submissions:

