Dell G5 and G7 Gaming Laptops Each $200 Off

It’s almost time to start thinking about going back to school and today we’ve found two gaming laptops that could be a perfect fit in a dorm room. To start, Best Buy is offering $200 off the Dell G5 gaming Laptop. That brings the price down $1199.99 off of the $1399.99 MSRP. If you are looking for a step up in performance, Best Buy also has the more powerful Dell G7 gaming laptop for $1399.99. That is also $200 off the $1599 MSRP.

The G5 features a 15.6-inch FHD display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 256GB SSD boot drive and 1TB hard drive along with 16GB of RAM.

The G7 offers a 17.3-inch FHD ISP display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, 1TB hard drive and 256GB SSD along with 16GB of memory.

We found a similarly-specced 15.6-inch Dell G7 to be a decent all-around performer. We liked its above average gaming and productivity performance, along with its upgradability and its fantastic webcam. We had issues with its less than stellar audio and battery life. Overall, we found this to be a good value.

Whether you are looking for an entry level gaming laptop or a more powerful mid-level device, the Dell G5 and G7 have a lot to offer.

