Vendors Deploy New Firmware For AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU

Asus and MSI have started releasing new firmware for certain X570 motherboards to prepare for AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor. The update lends credence to the rumor that the cache-stacked chip may arrive as soon as April 20.

Asus has rolled out updates for the brand's ROG Crosshair VIII series, including the Dark Hero, Impact and Extreme models. The new firmware is directly available from the product pages. On the other hand, MSI has liberated firmware for the X570 Godlike, X570S Ace Max, and X570S Torpedo Max. However, the company hasn't uploaded the files to the corresponding product pages, but Twitter user HXL managed to find some Google Drive links for them. At any rate, we recommend users thread with caution since these are beta firmware.

Motherboards with the X570 chipsets typically receive firmware before the other 500-series models. However, it's uncertain if Ryzen 7 5800X3D support will arrive for non-X570 chipsets. Besides the difference in L3 cache, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn't differ a lot from the regular Ryzen 7 5800X. However, one feature that many users will miss is the overclocking ability.

The product page for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D points to the lack of overclocking support, and it would be the only X-series chip not to have it. For example, AMD specifies that the Ryzen 7 5800X supports overclocking, whereas there's no mention of it on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's product page. So it's safe to assume that Ryzen Master won't let you overclock the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. TechPowerUp reported that AMD has allegedly asked motherboard vendors to disable the overclocking options for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. However, that probably won't stop third-party developers from working up a utility to overclock the chip.

AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer) processors recently enjoyed some succulent price cuts up to 25%. The Ryzen 7 5800X, which used to cost $449, now retails for $349.95. The rumored MSRP for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is $449, the same MSRP for the Ryzen 7 5800X. Nonetheless, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D has already emerged at an overseas retailer for the equivalent of $475. We'll have to wait to see the chip's official MSRP and whether it's worth picking it up over its vanilla counterpart.