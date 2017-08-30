Fatshark Reveals 'Warhammer: Vermintide 2'

In 2015, Fatshark released Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide. The first-person action title pitted you and three other players against a horde of Skaven that threatened to take over the city of Ubersreik. Now, two years later, the studio has revealed that a sequel is in the works. A page for the new game, titled Warhammer: Vermintide 2, surfaced on Steam today along with a short announcement video.

The video didn’t show any footage, but it did provide us with some auditory hints as to which race might play the invading horde in the sequel. Fatshark didn’t provide too many details to go along with the announcement, but we do know that Vermintide 2 will still feature the same four player co-op gameplay with a vast arsenal of melee and ranged weapons.



The studio also released some early recommended hardware specs for the game. You can take a look at them below, but note that these requirements are temporary, and they are bound to change before the game’s release date.



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Recommended CPU Intel Core i7-4790K (Devil's Canyon, 4.0 GHz)AMD FX-9590 (Vishera, 4.7 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 780AMD Radeon R9 290 RAM 8 GB Storage 30 GB OS Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

More information on Vermintide 2 is coming soon. Specifically, Fatshark is planning a worldwide reveal event on October 17.