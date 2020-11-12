WD Changes Course, Alters 5400-RPM Hard Drive Model Numbers, Reporting

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In an effort to clear the air, WD has now altered the model numbers and SMART reporting for several of its "5400 RPM-class" hard drive models to reflect the fact that the drives actually spin at 7,200 RPM (via Heise.de).

Through clever use of acoustical equipment, recent sleuthing by hardware detectives unearthed that WD's "5400 RPM-class" hard drives don't actually spin at 5400 RPM. Instead, the drives spin at 7200 RPM, and thus consume more power, and thus generate more heat and noise than drives than typical 5400 RPM drives. WD maintains that the company specs the drives based on a "performance class," and that they still meet the rated specifications in the product sheets. However, those specifications exceed the typical limits of 5400 RPM hard drives.

A report has surfaced from the German media outlet Heise Online that WD has now altered the model numbers for its 8, 10, 12, and 14TB WD Red Plus drives to reflect that the drives spin at 7,200 RPM. The previous revisions of the drives also did not report the correct RPM readings to tools that monitor SMART values, a diagnostic reading that reports critical drive information to the host system. According to Heise Online, WD has also corrected that issue and now reports the actual RPM readings.

Aside from the new model numbers, the drives remain functionally the same. WD has altered the WD Red Pro product sheet with the correct 7200 RPM rating, but has yet to fix the other models. We've reached out to WD for more detail but await a response.

WD's change comes after a recent controversy involving its lack of full disclosure about the underlying technology in some of its hard drives, neglecting to mention that some of its WD Red NAS drives use slower SMR technology, which touched off a class action lawsuit.

While we wait for WD's response, here's a list of the new model numbers: