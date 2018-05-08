Microsoft Shows Off Windows Sets, New Outlook Features

SEATTLE – At its annual Build developer conference, Microsoft showed off a few new features that will enhance Windows 10. Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president for Windows, detailed updates to Sets and Outlook.
Sets, which will likely be a major part of the next update to Windows 10, is a way to organize windows with tabs, like how you already manage web browsing. For example, you might keep a few browser tabs, a PowerPoint presentation and an image editor open in one window if you were putting together a presentation. Additionally, entire Sets will be stored in the Windows Timeline so that you can pull up every app involved in a project. You can see our hands-on with Sets from the Build showfloor here.
Microsoft is trying to entice developers into building Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps for the Microsoft Store, and we now know that those apps will work with Sets from the start. However, the company is also promising that your favorite Win32 programs and web apps will also be supported in Sets. Belfiore said on stage that Sets will be available "when we think that it is great," stating that it needs developer support to make sure that programs work with it.
Additionally, Microsoft 365 will support Adaptive Cards, a feature that allows for interactions within conversations. The big focus is on Outlook, where Microsoft is using these cards to introduce payments. With Microsoft Pay, users will be able to quickly pay their bills directly from their inbox. Program manager Charles Morris paid a bill in Outlook in just a few clicks, but it required the developer to create an adaptive card for it. Invoice partners supporting Adaptive Cards include Sage, Intuit, Stripe and Wave.
Morris also showed an example were a form sent in an email from Github could be filled out in an email, without navigating to the actual site.
Belfiore also suggested that the next Insider Build will put web pages in the Alt+Tab menu, making it easier to access specific web tabs you had open.
Microsoft also took some time to announce new Windows 10’s phone-syncing features, including a “Your Phone” app that will let you connect your smartphone to read text messages, view photos and check notifications.
This article originally appeared on Laptop Mag. Image Credit: Microsoft
Sorry, not trying to rant, but Google is one of the worst companies every and things are just now coming to light proving this. Any company who deals in marketing and selling information... well you decide.
Microsoft offers their 1 proprietary package (which will be the end of them). They have MS TEAMS(chat), Outlook (Email), o365 (hosted platform), Office Suite (licensing can be included within Office 365), Sharepoint (intranet), OneDrive (storage), Skype (voip) and 1 single, easy to manage/pay bill.
GOOGLE DOESN'T OFFER THIS. Google can't be exported to standard open formats (Office suite can). This is what Microsoft offers and nobody else can compete with and they sell it by being SIGNIFICANTLY cheaper than the competition because they know once you are in the MS Eco system, you won't leave...it's too time consuming and costly.
Nobody else stepped up to the plate and MS will eventually burn them all by doing things like making Office 2016 only run on WIN10 or WIN16 to get more licensing sales. Thank you Apple.
Microsoft will only do that when their previous Windows versions reach their end-of-support status. While they support Windows 7, the latest version of Office will run on Windows 7. They're smart enough to do that.
Microsoft has definitely created a strong portfolio of software and services. So much so, that they don't care for Windows as much as they used to. They keep adding new features to W10, of course, but they don't mind if you prefer macOS or Linux. They have software and services for them, such as Office for Mac. And since they forsook Windows Phone, they can focus on iOS and Android, as well.
They offer good value with 365 things, and make it hard for you to leave them. Recently I cancelled my subscription to Office 365, since all I need for home use is Thunderbird and LibreOffice. The very same day I cancelled, I received an e-mail to encourage me to schedule a phone call whenever I liked so the support team could solve any issues I had with Office 365. I'm positive I don't need it, but they do offer a great service for companies.
Because Outlook.com is clunky and buggy and slow compared to gmail. I tried switching 4 years ago from gmail to outlook.com when they started to offer more space and excellent 'rules' like sweep and when I was deep into the Windows Phone ecosystem... However, it was a total disaster. Search didn't work. Not that it was slow, it literally couldn't search. I called microsoft: It was a known bug... Didn't get fixed until last year. Keep in mind, I'm a paying Office 365 customer (not that outlook.com was part of that 4 years ago, that was only combined a year and a half ago or so)...
Did they eventually fix the problem? Yes: When the re-did the interface for outlook.com. But it is too late: I don't trust MS anymore. They were soooooooooooo bad.
I may yet again try to switch, but I have yet to see a compelling reason to, unless MS can do better jobs with integrating things like OneNote and Outlook, or something else...
https://www.stardock.com/products/fences/