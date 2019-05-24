Zotac Teases ZBox Slim PC & Workstation For Computex 2019

Zotac today teased what we’ll be looking at over the coming days, including its new Edge M-Series ultra-slim anti-gaming PC and Magnus EN72070 “Mini Creator PC.” We thus leaned a bit upon our own creativity in the title.

Advertised as a potential candidate for edge computing the Edge M-Series is spec’d at 32mm max height and equipped with dual M.2 slots and a CPU fan to boost its potential as a high-performance, non-gaming PC when paired with an Intel Core-series CPU. A quick look around the periphery reveals USB 3.1 Type A and C ports along with a headset jack on the front edge, an SD card reader on the right edge, plus Wi-Fi antenna, HDMI, RJ-45 Ethernet, dual DisplayPort, dual USB 3.1 type A, and a power jack on the rear edge. Edgy enough?

The ZBox Magnus EN72070V looks much more like a tiny gaming PC despite its Mini Creator name, thanks to the inclusion of a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics module. This heftier version gets its SD card reader on the front panel, dual jacks for a separate headphone and microphone, USB 3.1 types A and C on both the front and rear, two Wi-Fi antenna jacks, two Ethernet ports, and single DisplayPort / Dual HDMI rather than the vice-versa arrangement of the M-series.

Additional product information is promised for the upcoming show.