HP 2311 gt 23" Monitor Review: Passive, Polarized 3D On A Budget

Test System And Benchmarks
The PC we're using for testing isn’t particularly important. However, the second 3D monitor we're comparing HP's to is. We have Samsung’s S23A750D, an active 3D monitor able to help emphasize the differences between the HP 2311 gt’s FPD-based technology.
As we began writing this review, Samsung’s S23A750D sold on Newegg for $310, but was recently deactivated. The most similar product that is available is the Samsung S23A700D, a panel with almost identical specifications, but no DisplayPort input.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz, Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled. Overclocked to 4.25 GHz
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|Reference Radeon HD 7970925 MHz GPU, 3 GB GDDR5 at 1375 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64, Service Pack 1
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|GeForce: 301.42 WHQLRadeon: Catalyst 12.6 Beta
|Monitors
|Passive (FPR)
|HP 2311 gt
|Active (AFS)
|Samsung S23A750D
If anyone has better knowledge on this, please correct me. :-)
complete false advertising since it's on a 1D screen.
save your money.
dont you mean 12.7 beta?
and I liked the acer's 27inch polarized one because it doesn't need a software to convert 2d to 3d.
If these technologies can make us have the illusion of having a 3D view, like in real life, then I wouldn't say it's a gimmick. Are (better) in-game graphics a gimmick? A game world is also an illusion of something that isn't there, just like how it seems that you're saying 3D isn't there because it's a 2D screen.
BTW, it's 2 different frames from different perspectives shown at the same time, just like how your two eyes work. I assume you have two, if not, I apologize.
If you don't like stereoscopic 3D, then fine, voice out your opinions, but claiming those opinions of yours as facts is just not right. I don't mean to sound angry, but I felt obliged to "voice" this out. I'm open to debate and I don't mean to piss anyone off.
AMD cards can drive an Eyefinity of 6 (standard) monitors, so maybe 3 3D's doesn't sound to bad.
Again, I'm not sure. Just sharing my observations and deductions on this, and I could be very wrong. :-)
Nvidia supports 3D Surround, which is three identical monitors. I haven't seen it in action, but hear it's fabulous. Pretty sure it requires at least a couple of beefy GPUs running in SLI.