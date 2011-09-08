Four 3 TB Hard Drives, Tested And Reviewed

Benchmark Results: Throughput And Interface Bandwidth

In sequential reading and writing, the tested drives fall into two clearly-divided groups. The 7200 RPM Seagate Barracuda XT and the Hitachi Deskstar 7K3000 deliver the highest performance, with the Seagate just edging out Hitachi's device. The Deskstar 5K3000 and Western Digital Caviar Green WD30EZRS put the focus on quiet operation and energy efficiency, and therefore they are somewhat slower.