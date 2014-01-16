Trending

AMD A10-7850K And A8-7600: Kaveri Gives Us A Taste Of HSA

We've spent the days following CES benchmarking two of AMD's new Kaveri-based APUs. Do the Steamroller x86 architecture, GCN graphics design, and HSA-oriented features impress, or do they come up short against Intel's value-oriented Haswell-based parts?

Test Hardware And Software

Test Hardware
ProcessorsAMD A10-7850K (Kaveri) 3.7 GHz, Four Cores, Socket FM2+, 4 MB Shared L2, 512 Shaders, 720 MHz GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
AMD A8-7600 (Kaveri) 3.3 GHz, Four Cores, Socket FM2+, 4 MB Shared L2, 384 Shaders, 720 MHz GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
AMD A10-6800K (Richland) 4.1 GHz, Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Shared L2, 384 Shaders, 844 MHz GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
AMD A8-6500T (Richland) 2.1 GHz, Four Cores, Socket FM2, 4 MB Shared L2, 256 Shaders, 720 MHz GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
Intel Core i5-4670K (Haswell) 3.4 GHz, Four Cores, LGA 1150, 6 MB Shared L3, HD Graphics 4600, 1.2 GHz Max. GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
Intel Core i3-4330 (Haswell) 3.5 GHz, Two Cores, LGA 1150, 4 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, HD Graphics 4600, 1.15 GHz Max. GPU Clock Rate, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardsASRock FM2A88X-ITX+ (Socket FM2+) AMD A88X Fusion Controller Hub, BIOS 1.90
MSI Z87I Gaming AC (LGA 1150) Intel Z87 Platform Controller Hub, BIOS 1.0
MemoryAMD Radeon Memory (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-2133 10-11-11-30, AG316G2130U2K
G.Skill Ripjaws X (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-2133 9-11-10-28, F3-17000CL9Q-16GBXM
Hard DriveSamsung 840 Pro 256 GB SATA 6 Gb/s
Power SupplyCorsair AX860i 80 PLUS Platinum-Rated
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 8 Professional 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverAMD Catalyst 13.30 RC2
Intel 15.33.8.64.3345
Benchmark Configuration
Gaming
BioShock InfiniteMedium Quality Settings, 1920x1080, Built-in Benchmark Sequence, 75-Second playback, Fraps
Grid 2Medium Quality Preset, 2x MSAA, V-sync off, 1920x1080, Built-In Benchmark, Fraps
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimMedium Quality Preset, FXAA Disabled, 1920x1080, Custom Run-Through, 25-Second playback, Fraps
World of Warcraft: Mists of PandariaGood Quality Preset, DirectX 11, 1920x1080, Flight Point Recording, Fraps
Adobe Creative Suite
Adobe After Effects CCVersion 12.0.0.404 x64: Create Video which includes three Streams, 210 Frames, Render Multiple Frames Simultaneosly
Adobe Photoshop CCVersion 14.0 x64: Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image: Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates
Adobe Premeire Pro CCVersion 7.0.0, 6.61 GB MXF Project to H.264 to H.264 Blu-ray, Output 1920x1080, Maximum Quality
Audio/Video Encoding
iTunesVersion 11.0.4.4 x64: Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 minutes, default AAC format
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3: Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9: Video from Canon EOS 7D (1920x1080, 25 FPS) 1 Minutes 22 Seconds Audio: PCM-S16, 48,000 Hz, Two-Channel, to Video: AVC1 Audio: AAC (High Profile)
TotalCode Studio 2.5Version: 2.5.0.10677: MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV
Productivity
ABBYY FineReaderVersion 11.0.102.583: Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages
Adobe Acrobat XIVersion 11.0.0: Print PDF from 115 Page PowerPoint, 128-bit RC4 Encryption
Autodesk 3ds Max 2012 and 2013Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
BlenderVersion: 2.68a, Cycles Engine, Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, 1920x1080, 8x Anti-Aliasing, Render THG.blend frame 1
Visual Studio 2010Version 10.0, Compile Google Chrome, Scripted
CinebenchCinebench R15.0 CPU Component
File Compression
WinZipVersion 18.0 Pro: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to ZIP, command line switches "-a -ez -p -r"
WinRARVersion 5.0: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
7-ZipVersion 9.30 Alpha: THG-Workload (1.3 GB) to .7z, command line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=5"
Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
3DMarkVersion: 1.2.250, Cloud Gate
PCMark 8Version: 2.0, Home (OpenCL-Accelerated), Creative (OpenCL-Accelerated), Work
