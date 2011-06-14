Trending

The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

Code-named Llano, AMD’s first desktop-class APU arrives today. This single-chip combination of the Stars CPU architecture and Radeon graphics brings unique strengths (and weaknesses) to the table, and we’re here to compare them to Intel's Sandy Bridge.

CPU Benchmarks: Productivity

Let’s now examine the results of our productivity benchmarks:

The ABBYY FineReader benchmark measures OCR performance. The program examines images of a scanned book and turns them into a Word document.

The A8-3500M performs slightly behind a 1.5 GHz Phenom II X4 here, suggesting the loss of L3 cache has a negative impact on performance.  In any case, Intel is the clear winner.

In all of these compression scenarios, the Intel Core i5-2520M walks away with the win compared to AMD’s A8-3500M, a CPU that seems to perform at 1.5 GHz, despite the potential of Turbo Core.

134 Comments Comment from the forums
  • _Pez_ 14 June 2011 10:53
    HO ! GOD FINALLY I am the first to read this !! Im feeling a Nerdgasm !! :D :D !!
  • oneblackened 14 June 2011 10:53
    I now really want a laptop with Llano. Also first.
  • fstrthnu 14 June 2011 11:07
    AMD is kind of in a fix here, the more enthusiast gamers won't even bother looking at the Llano computers while this is kind of overkill for casual gamers. MAYBE money-pressed college students or something, but most people will just skip this and either buy a regular gaming computer or build their own using one of the guides from this very site! Going for good graphics in cheap desktops is kind of a futile exercise, the people who will care will just get the more expensive stuff anyways. Notebooks are more understandable, but the prices on the decent gaming desktops are just too good for Llano to be very competitive (and also, the CPU portion will be a letdown for the average person. Noticeably slower than the comparable Intel Core i5.)
  • vz7 14 June 2011 11:11
    Do you know when the desktop review for llano will be out?
  • stingstang 14 June 2011 11:23
    Good job, AMD. You finally made a better cpu/gpu combo than intel in terms of graphics power.
    ....big win there...
  • vz7 14 June 2011 11:30
    After reading the desktop benchmarks on anandtech I can't say I'm impressed. The top of the line a8 3850 manages to scratch the best intel integrated graphics, which doesn't say much. Its CPU power seems to be a toss up with the i3. I think this hardly justifies the +70 premium (over an i3) that you'd have to spend to get it.
  • billj214 14 June 2011 11:35
    This APU being somewhat low power and good graphics almost deserves to be in a tablet PC since CPU processing is not critical in tablet PC's and graphics is something that can help with media and games.

    Ditto on the "Good Job AMD" definitely on the right track.
  • cangelini 14 June 2011 11:38
    vz7Do you know when the desktop review for llano will be out?
    The NDA is up on the 30th.
  • niceview 14 June 2011 11:43
    two things:

    1) What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock). So much for that, unless you thought only comparing the two with a synthetic test was enough. Oh well. Tom's can be such a tease!

    2) I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
  • niceview 14 June 2011 11:56
    sorry, i guess that should be:

    we ARE playing horseshoes...

    and i have to give credit where credit is due: props to AMD for almost doubling Intel's HD Graphics in the integrated space....
