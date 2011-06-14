The AMD A8-3500M APU Review: Llano Is Unleashed

CPU Benchmarks: Productivity
Let’s now examine the results of our productivity benchmarks:
The ABBYY FineReader benchmark measures OCR performance. The program examines images of a scanned book and turns them into a Word document.
The A8-3500M performs slightly behind a 1.5 GHz Phenom II X4 here, suggesting the loss of L3 cache has a negative impact on performance. In any case, Intel is the clear winner.
In all of these compression scenarios, the Intel Core i5-2520M walks away with the win compared to AMD’s A8-3500M, a CPU that seems to perform at 1.5 GHz, despite the potential of Turbo Core.
Ditto on the "Good Job AMD" definitely on the right track.
The NDA is up on the 30th.
1) What happened to the Game Charts results for the Radeon HD 5570, when the games were benchmarked? I thought you made a point to say you were going to compare the APU's 6620G with a discrete card (that has the same number of SPs and same clock). So much for that, unless you thought only comparing the two with a synthetic test was enough. Oh well. Tom's can be such a tease!
2) I'm just a little disappointed that the APU's graphics power was not able to double Intel's.... Under the best of circumstances, AMD's latest integrated graphics came close to being twice as fast, but i guess that is ok since we are not playing horseshoes. I just thought it would be nice if it had made a nice even doubling, or more. Now, i'm worried IVY BRIDGE will beat it....
we ARE playing horseshoes...
and i have to give credit where credit is due: props to AMD for almost doubling Intel's HD Graphics in the integrated space....