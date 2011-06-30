Trending

AMD A8-3850 Review: Llano Rocks Entry-Level Desktops

Earlier this month we previewed AMD's Llano architecture in a notebook environment. Now we have the desktop version with a 100 W TDP. How much additional performance can the company procure with a loftier thermal ceiling and higher clocks?

Benchmark Results: Sandra 2011

SiSoftware’s Sandra 2011 gets even more surgical about the way it presents performance. The Arithmetic component singles out processor integer and floating point throughput. The Dhrystone integer test is threaded, 64-bit, and compatible with up to 64 cores; the result is reflected in millions of instructions per second. The same holds true for the Whetstone test, though it reports its score in millions of floating operations per second.

Deneb’s quad-core architecture demonstrates the best floating point results, though Intel’s dual-core Sandy Bridge design is slightly more adept at integer performance. The lower-clocked A8-3850 falls behind in both measurements.

The difference between ALU and FPU power is highlighted in the Multimedia test. AMD’s processors exhibit the best floating point performance. However, when you use integers to simulate floating point data, Intel’s Sandy Bridge architecture takes a more commanding lead.

Normally we’d see Intel dominate here, but because the company chooses to handicap its entry-level processors by disabling acceleration for AES encryption and decryption, the Core i3-2105 actually falls into last place behind the brute force of the Phenom II X4’s four cores at 3.4 GHz and A8-3850’s four cores at 2.9 GHz.

It’s not a surprise to see Intel’s dual-channel DDR3-1333 memory bandwidth up at the top. It is interesting, though, that at the same data rate and timings, Llano achieves better results than Deneb. As we’ve already seen, memory bandwidth is a very important figure in determining the A8-3850’s performance in graphics-heavy workloads.

Using OpenCL, we’re able to test the cryptography potential of these on-die and chipset-based graphics solutions. Llano absolutely dominates in test of both AES and SHA algorithms; Intel is only able to work on OpenCL code through its processing cores.

If you haven’t yet seen a practical application for measurements like this, check out Harden Up: Can We Break Your Password With Our GPUs?, where we use GPUs to crack passwords. It's legit stuff.

148 Comments Comment from the forums
  • whatisupthere 30 June 2011 11:06
    Great review! Thanks Toms
  • Tamz_msc 30 June 2011 11:21
    Another win for AMD!
  • SteelCity1981 30 June 2011 11:24
    So then what's the point of getting the Turbo Core versions when they are going to be Turbo Clocked slower then the none Turbo Clocked versions...
  • cangelini 30 June 2011 11:29
    SteelCity1981So then what's the point of getting the Turbo Core versions when they are going to be Turbo Clocked slower then the none Turbo Clocked versions...
    They don't want you to see better performance from a cheaper APU in single-threaded apps by pushing Turbo Core further ;-)
  • Known2Bone 30 June 2011 11:35
    i really wanted see some amazing gains in the content creation department what with all that gpu power on chip... oh well games are fun too!
  • ivan_chess 30 June 2011 11:41
    I think this would be good for a young kid's PC. It would be enough to run educational software and a web browser. When he grows up to be a gamer it would be time to replace the whole machine anyway.
  • DjEaZy 30 June 2011 11:52
    ... it's may be not the greatest APU for desktop... but it will be a powerful thingy in a laptop... the review was nice... but in the gaming department... would be nice to see a standard 15,x'' laptop resolution tests @ 1366x768... or something like that...
  • Mathos 30 June 2011 12:00
    Actually if you want good DDR3 1600 with aggressive timings, the Ripjaws X series memory that I have does DDR3 1600 at 7-8-7-24 at 1.5v, not all that expensive when it comes down to it either.
  • Stardude82 30 June 2011 12:04
    This makes little sense. An Athlon II X3 445 ($75) and a HD 5570 ($60, on a good day you can get a 5670 for the same price) would provide better performance for the same price ($135) and not have to worry about the RAM you use.

    So is AM3+ going to be retired in favor of FM1 in the near future? Why are there chipset at all? Why isn't everything SOC by now?

    Otherwise this is a very good CPU. If AMD has used 1 MB level 2 caches in their quads when they came out with the Deneb Propus die, they would be much more competitive.
  • crisan_tiberiu 30 June 2011 12:37
    stardude82This makes little sense. An Athlon II X3 445 ($75) and a HD 5570 ($60, on a good day you can get a 5670 for the same price) would provide better performance for the same price ($135) and not have to worry about the RAM you use. what about power consumption?
