AMD AM4 B350 Motherboard Price List

AMD's B350 Chipset
AMD's B350 chipset fills a unique position in the motherboard market. Similar to AMD's X-Series chipsets and Intel's Z-Series, the B350 chipset can overclock unlocked processors. However, it lacks other features, such as the ability to use the CPU's PCI-E lanes for multiple graphics cards. AMD's B350 primarily competes with Intel's H-Series chipsets.
AMD AM4 300-Series Chipsets
|Desktop Chipsets
|SFF Chipsets
|Chipset
|X370
|B350
|A320
|X300
|A300
|CPU PCI-E 3.0 Config Support
|1x16 or 2x8
|1x16
|1x16
|1x16 or 2x8
|1x16
|Memory support (Channels/DIMMs Per Channel)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|DDR4 2667MHz (2/2)
|N/A
|N/A
|CPU Overclocking Support
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✓
|✗
|RAID Support 0/1/10
|✓
|✓
|✓
|0/1 Only
|0/1 Only
|Chipset Maximum PCI-E Lanes
|8 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|6 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 2.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes
|4 PCI-E 3.0 Lanes
|USB Support (2.0/3.0/3.1 Gen2)
|6/6/2
|6/2/2
|6/2/1
|0/4/0
|0/4/0
|SATA-III Ports (6Gb/s)
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
note - gonna use with ryzen- 1700x
Well from those ones listed hire I would definitely go for a GIGABYTE GA-AB350-GAMING 3 for its price/performance/futures ratio.
Most advertised futures are mostly gimmick in the real usage the one that certainly rises this one above others especially for a price is ALC 1120 audio which is actually useful in everyday usage. The rest is pretty much the same across the board & component layout is pretty good. Biggest "-" is Realtek network LAN card that is slow (but this is usual across the board) along with second & 3rd X16 PCI-E ports as second one is x4 & fird one only x1. The gimmick is that it supports crossfire with first & second but I don't find that useful at all especially as even seconds x4 one shares bandwidth with x1 one's. Would be much better that they simply put regular x4 port instead second X16 & that they didn't put 3rd one at all that way it would be useful for accelerator cards or PCI-E SSD's, this way you need to buy (reduction) bracket first. Also one difference is that this is only AM4 MB up to date with integrated display port's for integrated graphics (on Crystal Bridge APU's along with upcoming one's) so it will be pretty much future prof.
All in all pretty good for $110 & good luck in catching one as they are pretty much out of stock.
https://lanoc.org/review/motherboards/7456-gigabyte-ab350-gaming-3?showall=&start=2
https://m.newegg.com/product/index?itemnumber=N82E16813128991
By the way I would probably go for regular 1700 for 70$ less.
Best regards.