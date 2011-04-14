Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2
We’ll switch gears to Just Cause 2, a fun third-person destructive sandbox game.
At the lowest details, Just Cause 2 remains a very pretty graphics engine, but the benchmark results are far too slow to consider the game playable.
Verdict:
Just Cause 2 is not playable on these platforms.
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.