Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Benchmark Results: Aliens Vs. Predator

Time for our second shooter of the day, Aliens vs. Predator:

Note that the demo does not work on the Ion 2 chipset, as it doesn’t support DirectX 11. I’m not sure that matters, since DirectX 11 features like tessellation and enhanced SSAO are turned off for our E-350 benchmark run. Even at the lowest settings the game looks quite good, but 1024x600 is the only resolution that approaches playable, and that doesn’t cut it for an intense shooter that relies on quick player reaction.

Verdict:

Aliens Vs. Predator is not playable on these platforms.