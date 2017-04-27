AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

World of Warcraft (DX11)
Quality Level 4 Results
Getting WoW to look remotely playable on HD Graphics 530 took dialing back to 4 on the game’s quality slider. That same setting yields incredibly fast frame rates on the Radeon cards.
You can even see in the frame rate over time chart where our flight path sequence goes from graphics-bound (separation between cards) to platform-bound (they converge into one line) and back again.
Curious whether WoW would still be playable on the Radeons with more demanding settings, we cranked the quality knob up to 10 and retested without HD Graphics 530.
Quality Level 10 Results
At a slider level of 4, Radeon RX 550 achieves 87% of the RX 460’s performance. Pushing the slider to 10 drops that number to 84%. In absolute terms, the RX 550 falls from 142 FPS to 31.7. Clearly the graphics workload is more intense. But Polaris 11 doesn’t pull away from AMD’s newest GPU, telling us that they’re limited by a common bottleneck.
This is an 85$ GPU, competing with more the likes of a GT 740. So don't expect good details at such a low price point. $30 GPUs are worse than IGPUs BTW.
However, you can still find GTX 750s and 750 tis used for the price of a 550 and it performs much better.
Its hard to buy a card that you know can't keep up with the consoles. What happens when a big game comes out and you don't have the horse power to actually play it? The 460 and 560 can keep up, but the 550 might he left behind.
Save your pennies for another couple weeks and buy something better, its worth the wait
On a side note, images finally load correctly using Firefox on Android.
That's the value proposition that should be explored. the A10 w. integrated, or the 550 discreet.
Keep in mind that out of that $80 MSRP, there is a ~60% distributor and retailer markup on the manufacturer's own price, so the manufacturer itself only sees ~$50 of it to cover DRAM, GPU chip, PCB, support components, HSF, assembly, testing, packaging, R&D, marketing, gross profit margin, etc. In other words, manufacturers barely break even on those and don't want you to buy them unless your choice boils down to either that or nothing. They'd much prefer that you buy the RX560 for $20-30 more which translates to $10-20 more gross profit for the manufacturer.
Who are you going to get an alternative sub-$100 GPU from? Nvidia has bailed out of that market altogether to focus on $150+ (launch-time MSRP) GPUs.