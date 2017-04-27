AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

World of Warcraft (DX11)

Quality Level 4 Results

Getting WoW to look remotely playable on HD Graphics 530 took dialing back to 4 on the game’s quality slider. That same setting yields incredibly fast frame rates on the Radeon cards.

You can even see in the frame rate over time chart where our flight path sequence goes from graphics-bound (separation between cards) to platform-bound (they converge into one line) and back again.

Curious whether WoW would still be playable on the Radeons with more demanding settings, we cranked the quality knob up to 10 and retested without HD Graphics 530.

Quality Level 10 Results

At a slider level of 4, Radeon RX 550 achieves 87% of the RX 460’s performance. Pushing the slider to 10 drops that number to 84%. In absolute terms, the RX 550 falls from 142 FPS to 31.7. Clearly the graphics workload is more intense. But Polaris 11 doesn’t pull away from AMD’s newest GPU, telling us that they’re limited by a common bottleneck.



