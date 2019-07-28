AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Review: the New Mid-Range CPU Leader

Project CARS 2

Although Project CARS 2 is purportedly optimized for threading, clock rates obviously affect this title's frame rates. Intel's per-core performance, which is a mixture of IPC and frequency, pays big dividends in this title.

The Division 2

The two overclocked Ryzen 5 3600X configurations offer nearly the same amount of performance, again highlighting that additional cooling might not be worth the additional investment.

World of Tanks enCore

We can add Worlds of Tanks to the list of titles that respond extremely well to overclocking Intel's chips. We also see gains with the overclocked 3600X, but they aren't nearly as explosive.



