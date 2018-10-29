Trending

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX Review: 24 Cores on a Budget

By ,

Workstation Compute and Graphics

Workstation Compute

Many workstation applications scale very well with additional cores in certain workloads or with special plugins, but the result is always the sum of many factors and tasks in which the pure computing power of all the cores is important, but even so also not crucial. Often enough, the parallelizable tasks do not scale beyond a certain number of cores / threads, so IPC will co-decide. And that's not the advantage of AMD.

Image 1 of 6

Image 2 of 6

Image 3 of 6

Image 4 of 6

Image 5 of 6

Image 6 of 6

The dynamic mode of the Ryzen TR 2970WX is another such thing in its own right, because between the individual iterations of a benchmark (between 3 and 5, depending on the application), it sometimes comes to very clear differences. We can only explain it again with the missing memory controller, since many AVX- and SSE-optimized codes (but not only those) depend on memory bandwidth. And when a software solution such as Dynamic Mode intervenes, the well-intentioned can sometimes turn into the opposite.

Workstation Graphics

While workstation graphics are a niche for most readers, some might consider using Threadripper 2970WX's twelve cores and 24 threads for professional tasks. Really, though, there aren't many threaded applications for real-time graphics output. These benchmarks mostly benefit from high IPC and frequency, which isn’t one of Threadripper’s inherent strengths. The results are not bad, but also not outstanding.

Image 1 of 9

Image 2 of 9

Image 3 of 9

Image 4 of 9

Image 5 of 9

Image 6 of 9

Image 7 of 9

Image 8 of 9

Image 9 of 9

Nevertheless, there are also applications that have to calculate in parallel and are grateful for every additional thread. AutoCAD is just an example of the clock dependence of fewer threads when it comes to pure 2D drafting or real-time 3D graphics output. The graphic performance is very reminiscent of the general result in gaming, it doesn’t matter if you use DirectX, OpenGL, or just the Windows GDI.

MORE: Best CPUs

MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy

MORE: All CPUs Content

26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:44
    Threadripper and Cake or Death!
    I'll have the Threadripper please.
    Very well! Give him Threadripper!

    This would be ideal for me, but it is pricey for now.
    Reply
  • richardvday 29 October 2018 13:51
    New = Pricey
    Always going to be that way
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 13:52
    yeah. i can wait... lol, still, I need one.
    Reply
  • 1_rick 29 October 2018 14:44
    Basin Falls may be soldered, but considering that the solder in the 9000-series doesn't seem to do as much as people had hoped, we should be prepared for there not to be a lot of OC headroom.
    Reply
  • kinggremlin 29 October 2018 14:46
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.
    Reply
  • g-unit1111 29 October 2018 15:03
    21441427 said:
    If you can't afford it, you don't need it. Anyone who can make actual use of this CPU is using it in a business which is generating the money necessary to pay for it.

    Exactly, if I were in a business to generate content I would take the 24 core TR4 CPU over the 18 core Intel equivalent for less money any day of the week. Not everything is made to play games on it.
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 15:05
    who are you to determine my needs?
    Reply
  • Dorian Kunch 29 October 2018 15:40
    Why he is the internet IT god, bow to it it it it one one one one
    Give it the Threadripper.
    Give it!
    Reply
  • mellis 29 October 2018 16:05
    Looks like the I9-9900K is the best bang for the buck.
    Reply
  • Peter Martin 29 October 2018 16:49
    I would be able to make some money with that for sure. fine, now where is that business plan?
    Reply