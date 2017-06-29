be quiet! Pure Power 10 600W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the L10-CM-600's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

be quiet!'s L10-CM-600 comes close to Corsair's mid-level TX550M (which is 80 PLUS Gold-certified, but achieves the same ETA-C rating). Under light loads, the lower-capacity Pure Power 10 500W naturally achieves a higher overall efficiency level.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the efficiency of be-quiet!'s L10-CM-600 at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.198A 0.491A 0.472A 0.196A 19.632 68.089% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 0.580 12.155V 5.057V 3.368V 5.083V 28.833 115.14V 2 2.428A 0.981A 0.978A 0.390A 39.731 79.481% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 0.745 12.152V 5.053V 3.364V 5.076V 49.988 115.14V 3 3.659A 1.477A 1.484A 5.069A 59.887 84.020% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 0.964 12.148V 5.050V 3.362V 5.069V 71.277 115.14V 4 4.876A 1.978A 1.959A 0.787A 79.765 86.006% 568 RPM 17.4 dB(A) 0.969 12.141V 5.051V 3.363V 5.064V 92.743 115.12V

We would like to see higher efficiency during the first two light load tests. Efficiency is satisfying in the other two tests, though.

Across all of the tests, the fan spins at low speeds, operating almost silently.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250, and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.516 73.088% 0.125 5.089V 0.706 115.10V 2 0.252A 1.280 78.479% 0.233 5.086V 1.631 115.11V 3 0.532A 2.702 79.752% 0.324 5.080V 3.388 115.10V 4 1.002A 5.080 80.956% 0.378 5.069V 6.275 115.10V 5 1.502A 7.597 80.862% 0.406 5.059V 9.395 115.10V 6 3.001A 15.084 79.111% 0.449 5.026V 19.067 115.10V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient, meeting all ErP Lot 3/6 and CEC (California Energy Commission) requirements.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.159V 5.059V 3.370V 5.091V 8.598 0.477 115.1V Standby 0.098 0.020 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 16.6 dB(A) during testing. It's actually quite a bit lower, but our sound meter's mic is at its limit there. The ambient temperature was between 37°C (98.6°F) to 46°C (114.8°F).

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

This is a quiet PSU, no doubt about it. With up to 490W loads, the output noise is kept close to 17 dB(A). Only with loads exceeding 500W does the PSU generate close to 28 dB(A).

