Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

SPECviewperf 11: Pro/ENGINEER And SolidWorks Results

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.35 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Pro/ENGINEER (proe-05)

This benchmark demonstrates, once again, that performance is almost completely dependent on optimized workstation-class drivers. All of the desktop boards get crushed. AMD's FirePro and Nvidia's Quadro professional cards are clearly better choices.

At the bottom of the chart, the GeForce GTX Titan gets stomped by AMD’s Radeon HD 7970 GHz Edition and finds itself in the back. Otherwise, all of Nvidia’s Quadro workstation boards, from the bottom to the top, finish ahead of the entire FirePro line-up. AMD’s cards finish very close to each other, suggesting a lack of proper driver optimization.

SolidWorks (sw-03)

Looking at the colors in the bar graph below, it's clear why the new version of SolidWorks doesn’t even let you use desktop graphics cards any more. There is no point, and the experience is miserable. AMD's FirePro cards perform interestingly, too. The new alliance between AMD and Dassault is really having an impact on driver development.