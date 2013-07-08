Workstation Graphics: 14 FirePro And Quadro Cards

OpenCL: Bitmining Results

Some Notes about OpenCL

After running all of those CUDA-based benchmarks, we decided that it'd only be fair to include some employing OpenCL, too. Unfortunately, CUDA is a proprietary API not supported if your card doesn't have an Nvidia sticker. OpenCL is the first platform-independent alternative, and in many ways, it's actually similar. For a variety of reasons, some apps still only support Nvidia's API (likely to avoid overly-complex code, which can be a pain to maintain). Still, a number of new OpenCL-based implementations show that it’s possible to generate code supporting devices from many different vendors.

Drivers Used

Driver Nvidia AMD Workstation 311.50 Catalyst Pro 9.003.3.3 Gaming 314.22 Catalyst 13.3 Beta 3Catalyst 13.5 Beta 2 (Radeon HD 7990)

Bitmining with OpenCL

Before we dive into bitmining, be aware that this isn't a prodigious use of your electricity. For more on why, check out All About Bitcoin Mining: Road To Riches Or Fool's Gold?

With that said, we’re using GUIMiner as the graphical interface for CLMiner to test OpenCL performance. Neither the GeForce GTX Titan nor the GTX 680 come anywhere close to AMD's Radeon HD 7990 and 7970 GHz Edition, both of which also best the FirePro W7000.

In order to test the dual-GPU cards, we started separate instances of GUIMiner and added the results together. We won't do this for the remaining OpenCL-based benchmarks because, if support isn't built in to the software, it shouldn't be part of the outcome.