Bitfenix Whisper Series 550W PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature, And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the BWG550M's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

The BWG550M achieves very high efficiency under both light and normal loads. CWT's GPU platform looks great so far!

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the BWG550M's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.210A 0.490A 0.477A 0.195A 19.66 75.85% 340 RPM 21.0 dB(A) 0.805 12.063V 5.063V 3.344V 5.087V 25.92 115.1V 2 2.443A 0.978A 0.985A 0.390A 39.68 83.93% 340 RPM 21.0 dB(A) 0.911 12.057V 5.060V 3.341V 5.083V 47.28 115.1V 3 3.685A 1.475A 1.495A 5.078A 59.87 87.24% 340 RPM 21.0 dB(A) 0.947 12.053V 5.058V 3.339V 5.078V 68.63 115.1V 4 4.914A 1.973A 1.975A 0.785A 79.76 88.83% 400 RPM 21.3 dB(A) 0.964 12.050V 5.055V 3.338V 5.073V 89.79 115.1V

Efficiency under light loads is amazing! Even with 20W applied, this PSU easily passes 75%. And with >40W loads, the 80% mark is easily achieved.

In addition, the minimum fan speed is restricted at 340 RPM, where noise output is imperceptible.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load, and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.51 73.91% 0.065 5.093V 0.69 115.1V 2 0.252A 1.28 78.53% 0.144 5.090V 1.63 115.1V 3 1.002A 5.08 78.15% 0.343 5.072V 6.50 115.1V 4 2.502A 12.61 75.69% 0.448 5.038V 16.66 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The 5VSB rail has really good load regulation, though we'd like to see at least one reading close to or over 80% in the efficiency section.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.059V 5.068V 3.347V 5.096V 4.04 0.274 115.1V Standby 0.07 0.007 115.1V

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Standby power consumption is very low, as you can see in the graphs above.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 34°C (93.2°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 34°C (93.2°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 28°C (82.4°F) to 30°C (86°F).

This is a really quiet PSU. For the majority of its operational range, output noise is kept under 25 dB(A). Even in a worst-case scenario, the noise doesn't exceed 31 dB(A) under normal thermal conditions.