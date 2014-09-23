System Builder Marathon Q3 2014: Budget Gaming PC

Motherboard And Memory

Motherboard: MSI H81M-P33

MSI's H81M-P33 is an entry-level H81 Express-based motherboard that represents the starting point when you set out to build an LGA 1150–based platform. Although it lacks in overall connectivity and features compared to pricier options, this mATX board comes with all of the basics, including SATA 6Gb/s, rear USB 3.0 ports, and a pair of PCI Express slots.

Although it relies on a modest three-phase power design, we’re only overclocking a 53 W Pentium at tame voltages anyway. Flashed to a tweaking-friendly UEFI, the H81M-P33 gives us a stable foundation for dabbling in entry-level tuning. It's been a while since we've said that about an Intel board.

Memory: 8 GB Team Dark Series DDR3-1600 Kit

Team Group’s Dark Series modules with blue heat spreaders again arm me with one of the most affordable 8 GB kits. They features XMP settings of DDR3-1600 with CL9-9-9-24 timings at 1.5 V. Unfortunately, our Pentium processor limits me to just 1333 MT/s.

