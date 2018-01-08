Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the AX1600i's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

This PSU's efficiency is out-of-this-world, especially under light loads.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the AX1600i's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.212A 0.502A 0.482A 0.201A 19.679 65.803% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.887 12.027V 4.991V 3.305V 4.988V 29.906 115.10V 2 2.455A 0.999A 0.995A 0.401A 39.802 80.976% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.944 12.027V 4.991V 3.307V 4.986V 49.153 115.10V 3 3.696A 1.497A 1.508A 4.985A 59.910 85.527% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.920 12.027V 4.993V 3.307V 4.985V 70.048 115.10V 4 4.926A 2.005A 1.995A 0.801A 79.843 87.882% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.917 12.026V 4.994V 3.307V 4.983V 90.853 115.10V

With only 20W load (1.25% of this unit's capacity), the efficiency we measure is quite high at almost 66%. During the other three tests, our efficiency results improve significantly, easily surpassing the 80% mark. We would like to see higher PF readings, though, given that the PFC converter is digitally controlled. It probably needs some fine-tuning under light loads.

Corsair Link Screenshots

Below you will find screenshots of the Corsair Link software, which we took during the light-load test sessions.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.101A 0.511 77.778% 0.039 5.038V 0.657 115.14V 2 0.252A 1.268 81.074% 0.092 5.035V 1.564 115.12V 3 0.542A 2.729 80.123% 0.185 5.032V 3.406 115.16V 4 1.002A 5.036 83.075% 0.290 5.025V 6.062 115.11V 5 1.502A 7.535 83.444% 0.371 5.018V 9.030 115.14V 6 3.502A 17.476 81.897% 0.516 4.991V 21.339 115.16V

The 5VSB rail is very efficient as well. Flextronics obviously put some effort into this circuit's design.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.027V 5.011V 3.305V 5.009V 9.472 0.536 115.1V Standby 0.048 0.003 115.1V

The power consumption at idle is kept super low with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 38°C (100.4°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 38°C (100.4°F) to 48°C (118.4°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

The fan profile is highly relaxed, especially if we take into account that this is a 1.6kW PSU.

The last graph illustrates the fan's speed over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions with the previous graph apply to our measurements, including the ambient temperature.

Once you push the minor rails hard, the semi-passive mode doesn't last long, however the fan's speed is kept low.

