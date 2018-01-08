Trending

Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the AX1600i's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load5.7mV3.1mV5.1mV2.6mVPass
20% Load7.3mV3.3mV5.3mV2.9mVPass
30% Load8.3mV3.5mV5.5mV3.0mVPass
40% Load8.8mV3.7mV5.6mV2.9mVPass
50% Load8.2mV3.6mV5.4mV2.8mVPass
60% Load8.7mV3.9mV6.0mV2.9mVPass
70% Load8.4mV4.0mV5.9mV3.0mVPass
80% Load8.5mV4.6mV6.4mV3.3mVPass
90% Load8.8mV4.6mV7.1mV3.7mVPass
100% Load9.8mV5.5mV6.9mV3.8mVPass
110% Load11.1mV4.7mV6.4mV3.2mVPass
Cross-Load 16.5mV5.2mV4.7mV2.6mVPass
Cross-Load 210.2mV4.2mV6.4mV3.3mVPass
The AX1600i's ripple suppression is amazing! Besides super-tight load regulation, this digital platform also allows for DC rails that are clear of ripple.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • Dark Lord of Tech 08 January 2018 18:39
    Excellent review , thanks!
  • wklerken 08 January 2018 18:50
    Excellent review. But I cannot view the video's, what format do you use?
  • Quaddro 08 January 2018 19:02
    all of we need is 500w class digital titanium++ psu with this advance technology..
    Well, pc is much more efficient right now..

    I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
  • Aris_Mp 08 January 2018 19:12
    Videos working fine here.

    PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
  • tom10167 09 January 2018 04:18
    niceeee
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:22
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:38
    20574970 said:
    Do you do you fan and noise measurements with 110V or 220V? That should make a difference in this case at least.

    115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.

    115V: 23.25 dB(A)
    230V: 23.29 dB(A)
  • SoerenHedemand 09 January 2018 11:53
    Specifically at what point does it change from passive to active cooling using either 110V or 220V?
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 09 January 2018 11:55
    please check the CL noise graph of the review.
  • ptlin.ece90g 15 January 2018 06:17
    Primary DSC should be NXP Freescale MC56F8236
    Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A
