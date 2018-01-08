Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the AX1600i's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 5.7mV 3.1mV 5.1mV 2.6mV Pass 20% Load 7.3mV 3.3mV 5.3mV 2.9mV Pass 30% Load 8.3mV 3.5mV 5.5mV 3.0mV Pass 40% Load 8.8mV 3.7mV 5.6mV 2.9mV Pass 50% Load 8.2mV 3.6mV 5.4mV 2.8mV Pass 60% Load 8.7mV 3.9mV 6.0mV 2.9mV Pass 70% Load 8.4mV 4.0mV 5.9mV 3.0mV Pass 80% Load 8.5mV 4.6mV 6.4mV 3.3mV Pass 90% Load 8.8mV 4.6mV 7.1mV 3.7mV Pass 100% Load 9.8mV 5.5mV 6.9mV 3.8mV Pass 110% Load 11.1mV 4.7mV 6.4mV 3.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 6.5mV 5.2mV 4.7mV 2.6mV Pass Cross-Load 2 10.2mV 4.2mV 6.4mV 3.3mV Pass

The AX1600i's ripple suppression is amazing! Besides super-tight load regulation, this digital platform also allows for DC rails that are clear of ripple.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

