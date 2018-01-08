Corsair AX1600i PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the AX1600i's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|5.7mV
|3.1mV
|5.1mV
|2.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|7.3mV
|3.3mV
|5.3mV
|2.9mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|8.3mV
|3.5mV
|5.5mV
|3.0mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|8.8mV
|3.7mV
|5.6mV
|2.9mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|8.2mV
|3.6mV
|5.4mV
|2.8mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|8.7mV
|3.9mV
|6.0mV
|2.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|8.4mV
|4.0mV
|5.9mV
|3.0mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|8.5mV
|4.6mV
|6.4mV
|3.3mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|8.8mV
|4.6mV
|7.1mV
|3.7mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|9.8mV
|5.5mV
|6.9mV
|3.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|11.1mV
|4.7mV
|6.4mV
|3.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|6.5mV
|5.2mV
|4.7mV
|2.6mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|10.2mV
|4.2mV
|6.4mV
|3.3mV
|Pass
The AX1600i's ripple suppression is amazing! Besides super-tight load regulation, this digital platform also allows for DC rails that are clear of ripple.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Well, pc is much more efficient right now..
I wonder how many people will use it anyway...
PCs are more efficient, however graphics cards once pushed are not and many users tend to overclock their GPUs. Moreover, those units are intended for multi-GPU systems.
115V but I also take noise measurements with 230V because of Cybenetics.
115V: 23.25 dB(A)
230V: 23.29 dB(A)
Secondary DSC is Texas Instruments UCD3138064A