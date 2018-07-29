Corsair CX450 PSU Review: Two Flavors, Tested and Compared

EMI Pre-Compliance Testing
CX450 - CWT
EMI Results - Average Detector
EMI Results - Peak Detector
CX450 - Great Wall
EMI Results - Average Detector
EMI Results - Peak Detector
Both versions of the CX450 passed our EMI tests with flying colors.
Great article, once again, Aris!
There is some controversy appearing relating to the fan bearings used in the CX450. JonnyGURU, who works at Corsair, claims both CX450 versions use a rifle bearing.
Unfortunately, we can't know for certain until someone dismantles the fan.
http://www.jonnyguru.com/forums/showthread.php?t=15943&page=2
If fan noise is the biggest worry, or bearing failure over the long term, then I'd say these are winners for the price point. Most would never hear them over the sound of the rest of the system in any case.