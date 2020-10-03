Corsair CX650F RGB Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is not that tight. We would like to see close or even better, below 1% at 12V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time is close to 17ms and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The inrush current with both 115V and 230V input remains at low levels.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The leakage current is at very low levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 3.564A 1.974A 1.987A 0.999A 64.963 83.454% 709 15.9 40.90�C 0.972 12.165V 5.068V 3.323V 5.005V 77.843 45.65�C 115.11V 2 8.160A 2.969A 2.988A 1.202A 130.030 88.029% 749 18.7 40.94�C 0.976 12.147V 5.053V 3.316V 4.992V 147.713 46.60�C 115.15V 3 13.108A 3.472A 3.489A 1.406A 195.035 89.334% 788 20.6 41.30�C 0.975 12.128V 5.043V 3.310V 4.981V 218.322 47.47�C 115.12V 4 18.074A 3.975A 3.996A 1.610A 260.045 89.638% 844 24.3 41.95�C 0.983 12.108V 5.032V 3.304V 4.969V 290.105 48.96�C 115.15V 5 22.713A 4.984A 5.005A 1.816A 325.083 89.355% 900 25.4 42.82�C 0.987 12.089V 5.017V 3.297V 4.956V 363.812 50.64�C 115.15V 6 27.319A 6.001A 6.022A 2.001A 389.470 88.768% 989 28.4 42.92�C 0.988 12.071V 5.000V 3.289V 4.943V 438.750 51.97�C 115.16V 7 32.011A 7.024A 7.041A 2.232A 454.921 87.913% 1094 31.7 43.71�C 0.989 12.052V 4.985V 3.282V 4.929V 517.469 53.52�C 115.13V 8 36.716A 8.002A 8.065A 2.441A 519.962 86.978% 1243 36.9 44.07�C 0.991 12.033V 4.968V 3.274V 4.916V 597.810 54.46�C 115.12V 9 41.836A 8.578A 8.569A 2.445A 585.136 86.005% 1412 39.5 44.76�C 0.992 12.014V 4.956V 3.268V 4.909V 680.350 56.22�C 115.11V 10 46.711A 9.102A 9.105A 3.071A 649.966 84.905% 1571 42.0 45.15�C 0.993 11.994V 4.945V 3.262V 4.886V 765.518 57.38�C 115.12V 11 52.207A 9.115A 9.118A 3.074A 714.791 83.779% 1736 44.3 46.54�C 0.994 11.973V 4.939V 3.257V 4.880V 853.183 59.46�C 115.11V CL1 0.117A 16.002A 16.001A 0.000A 132.573 81.892% 1155 34.8 42.94�C 0.970 12.163V 4.916V 3.280V 4.986V 161.887 51.61�C 115.15V CL2 54.015A 1.000A 1.000A 1.000A 660.705 85.542% 1499 41.8 45.29�C 0.993 11.986V 5.031V 3.288V 4.963V 772.378 57.52�C 115.10V

The PSU can handle tough conditions without any problems. We applied full load and overload for prolonged periods at high operating temperatures, and we didn't encounter any issues.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.219A 0.492A 0.495A 0.199A 19.991 68.490% 625 11.7 0.912 12.174V 5.086V 3.330V 5.031V 29.188 115.14V 2 2.439A 0.985A 0.991A 0.398A 39.981 78.842% 646 12.3 0.955 12.169V 5.080V 3.327V 5.024V 50.710 115.14V 3 3.663A 1.479A 1.490A 0.598A 60.012 83.296% 668 15.4 0.973 12.164V 5.073V 3.324V 5.016V 72.047 115.10V 4 4.881A 1.973A 1.989A 0.799A 79.960 85.435% 699 15.8 0.978 12.160V 5.067V 3.322V 5.009V 93.592 115.11V

Efficiency with 20W load is not so high, and we would like to see over 80% efficiency with 40W load. Nonetheless, this is a lower-efficiency category, so we shouldn't have high expectations.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.888A 0.256A 0.258A 0.049A 13.208 61.250% 499 <6.0 0.854 12.163V 5.086V 3.328V 5.033V 21.564 115.15V

Over 60% efficiency with 2% load, but not even close to 70%, as expected.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

For the standards of this category, the CX650F fares very well.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.503 74.408% 0.080 5.030V 0.676 115.17V 2 0.250A 1.257 78.318% 0.171 5.026V 1.605 115.17V 3 0.550A 2.761 79.637% 0.288 5.019V 3.467 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.009 80.260% 0.370 5.008V 6.241 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.497 79.857% 0.416 4.997V 9.388 115.15V 6 3.000A 14.886 77.266% 0.481 4.962V 19.266 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail has satisfactory efficiency.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.164V 5.087V 3.328V 5.035V 7.171 0.522 115.2V Standby 0.055 0.072 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is kept low, with both voltage inputs (115V and 230V).

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 46 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed curve increases linearly as the load increases, even under high operating temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU reaches 30 dBA once the load exceeds 370W. With higher than 490W load, you will be treated to over 35 dBA noise output from the unit's fan. Given the platform's good efficiency levels, the fan speed profile could be a bit more relaxed under normal temperatures. Nonetheless, the Teapo SC caps, along with the five-year warranty, most likely didn't leave much room for lower fan speeds.

