Corsair HX850 PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Aerocool ACP-850FP7

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we observe is long, as is the power-good signal's delay (it's among the longest we have measured so far).

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Our inrush current measurements are normal with 115V input. However, they're high with 230V input.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the HX850's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 5.245A 1.986A 1.984A 0.996A 84.840 87.275% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.57°C 0.973 12.059V 5.036V 3.321V 5.020V 97.210 37.93°C 115.08V 2 11.525A 2.974A 2.979A 1.196A 169.675 91.245% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 46.86°C 0.992 12.045V 5.034V 3.319V 5.015V 185.956 38.09°C 115.08V 3 18.189A 3.478A 3.494A 1.396A 254.907 92.286% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 47.48°C 0.995 12.031V 5.030V 3.317V 5.008V 276.215 38.56°C 115.08V 4 24.849A 3.975A 3.979A 1.595A 339.765 92.430% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.15°C 0.997 12.017V 5.028V 3.315V 5.002V 367.592 38.91°C 115.08V 5 31.179A 4.974A 4.976A 1.801A 424.690 92.130% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 48.96°C 0.998 12.002V 5.024V 3.314V 4.997V 460.967 39.49°C 115.08V 6 37.525A 5.975A 5.977A 2.002A 509.663 91.579% 730 RPM 19.5 dB(A) 41.34°C 0.998 11.989V 5.019V 3.312V 4.991V 556.529 52.64°C 115.08V 7 43.887A 6.981A 6.978A 2.205A 594.686 90.942% 730 RPM 19.5 dB(A) 41.72°C 0.999 11.976V 5.015V 3.309V 4.986V 653.920 53.36°C 115.08V 8 50.272A 7.986A 7.980A 2.406A 679.611 90.286% 855 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 42.77°C 0.999 11.959V 5.012V 3.308V 4.981V 752.731 54.74°C 115.08V 9 57.098A 8.483A 8.501A 2.409A 764.606 89.606% 1030 RPM 27.2 dB(A) 43.93°C 0.999 11.945V 5.008V 3.305V 4.978V 853.296 56.12°C 115.09V 10 63.679A 8.997A 8.991A 3.019A 849.470 88.903% 1100 RPM 29.3 dB(A) 44.73°C 0.999 11.931V 5.005V 3.303V 4.965V 955.502 58.04°C 115.08V 11 70.884A 9.003A 8.998A 3.021A 934.371 88.073% 1280 RPM 33.4 dB(A) 46.19°C 0.999 11.916V 5.002V 3.300V 4.962V 1060.904 59.92°C 115.07V CL1 0.100A 18.027A 18.002A 0.005A 151.707 83.968% 855 RPM 22.4 dB(A) 44.30°C 0.992 12.030V 5.020V 3.332V 5.072V 180.672 55.69°C 115.09V CL2 70.796A 1.003A 1.001A 1.002A 858.221 89.281% 1140 RPM 30.5 dB(A) 44.87°C 0.999 11.934V 5.014V 3.301V 4.998V 961.261 57.89°C 115.08V

At 1.15%, load regulation is fairly good on the +12V rail. It's within 1% on the minor rails, while the 5VSB rail features super-tight load regulation compared to what we're used to.

When it comes to efficiency, the HX850 has no problem with 80 PLUS' Platinum requirements at 20% and 50% of its max-rated-capacity load. Under full load, it comes very close. Under normal operating temperatures (80 PLUS only tests at 23°C +/-5°C), we are pretty sure that the HX850 would easily pass the full load efficiency requirement as well.

The PSU's noise stays very low during our worst-case overload (110%) scenario, where it generates less than 34 dB(A). Corsair does a marvelous job in this discipline, making its HX850 one of the quietest 850W units we've reviewed.

Finally, the APFC converter is well-designed. Its readings are sky-high, even during the 10% load test.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content