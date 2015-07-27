Corsair RM750i Power Supply Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
For details on our transient response testing, please click here.
In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied to the PSU for 200 ms while the PSU was working at 20-percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load while operating at 50-percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array, an instant 100-percent load of CPU/GPUs, etc.). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response At 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.087V
|12.021V
|0.55%
|Pass
|5V
|4.999V
|4.940V
|1.18%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.331V
|3.238V
|2.79%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.977V
|4.945V
|0.64%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response At 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.041V
|11.973V
|0.56%
|Pass
|5V
|4.992V
|4.935V
|1.14%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.325V
|3.232V
|2.80%
|Pass
|5VSB
|4.961V
|4.919V
|0.85%
|Pass
The performance of the RM750i during our Advanced Transient Response Tests was superb. This platform can easily handle any transient load you'll throw at it, and on the +12V rail, the voltage drop was very low in both cases. Even the 3.3V rail managed to stay within 3 percent, registering a very good performance compared to the competition.
Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:
Transient Response At 20 Percent Load
Transient Response At 50 Percent Load
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU by flipping its on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
We noticed a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB and a small wave in the waveform during the last test. That's certainly not perfect performance, but it's still good enough for a high-end PSU, as there weren't any high- or medium-voltage overshoots or spikes.
Thanks for the thorough review.
The RM750i does beat the G2 750 at $10 more, which is a good trade for a mpore quite operation, and is $20 cheaper than the Snow Silent 750, but how does it compare to the $10 more expensive P2 750?
Since the gold rated RM750i and the platinum P2 750 are $10 apart, excluding the rebate, and as Jonny (The Jonny??) said, a few %s of efficiency isn't as important to me as something as tangible as emitting noise.
Cwt may be improving but it's not ss quality. Hard to face the two off when they're so close in price or the seasonic is cheaper. I fail to see how it's a better option than the competition. A better option than their own lineup maybe, but that's not saying a ton.
I suppose it's true it comes with corsair link, though with psu's already this quiet not sure the need is there to control the fan beyond active variable control built in and silent mode at low draw. I've never needed to monitor my psu temp or control the fan speed even on a plain old active fan design. Comes off as a bit gimmicky to try and create added value. Don't get me wrong, this would be nice on an otherwise loud psu with no fan control and no silent operation mode at all but in the face of being quiet and having variable/silent fan operation it's a little redundant.
Idk, like I said it's nice to see they're trying to improve quality in some areas but they don't even come in under the competition. As of right now they're more expensive than the competition. Personally I'll stick with seasonic.
How do you know? ;-)
You can also monitor voltages and load and calculate efficiency. So it does a lot more than what you're stating.