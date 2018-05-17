Corsair RM850x V2 PSU Review: Smaller And Quieter!

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

From ~175W and up to 610W load at +12V, and with combined load on the minor rails staying below 85W, the PSU's efficiency lands between 90-92%. In general, this is an efficient PSU. But it's not among the most efficient 80 PLUS Gold-rated models that we've tested.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

The +12V board gets quite hot, as does the daughterboard hosting the DC-DC converters. Both PCBs are placed close to each other, which surely affects their operating temperatures. Thankfully, we didn't observe elevated temperatures on the secondary side's filtering caps. The bulk capacitors don't get get particularly hot either.

