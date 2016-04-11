Corsair SF450 PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Efficiency falls within 90%-95% for much of this unit's operational range. With more than 110W load at +12V and all the way up to full load, efficiency is very high. This is hands-down a true Gold-rated PSU.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Even under harsh ambient conditions and a full load, this PSU doesn't sweat. Its internal temperatures remain modest. This is especially noteworthy since the compact chassis is so tightly packed. Obviously, high efficiency is to thank for such little waste heat.