Deus Ex: Human Revolution Performance Analysis

Benchmark Results: DirectX 11, Maximum Detail With Anti-Aliasing
In our next set of benchmarks, we're turning on soft shadows, increasing anisotropic filtering to 16x, and turning on anti-aliasing. We’ll compare both FXAA and MLAA to find out what kind of performance hit each method causes.
In general, it looks like MLAA incurs a slight performance hit at low resolutions. But by 1680x1050, there is no notable difference between MLAA and the FXAA High setting. In fact, MLAA appears to be easier for the GeForce cards to handle at 1920x1080.
What’s really impressive here is that, of all of the cards tested, only the Radeon HD 6570 struggles to provide a minimum of 30 FPS above 1680x1050. All of the other cards handle these maximum settings without a problem at 1920x1080.
Anywho, I didn't play the first two am I missing anything if I wanted to pick this up?
Interesting to read the dual core HT chips outperformed real cores. Can we look forward to the 2600's HT being utilized in games before the next generation of CPUs comes out?
11 years later, i praise again the great graphics.. but this time they havent cought me off-guard!
HT isn't the reason dual core SB CPU's beat 6 core thubans. SB is a better architecture. Hurry up Bulldozer!
i want the CPU benchmarks at 1080p with highest settings.
benches at 1024x768 are irrelevant. the gamer of today is atleast 1680, preferable 1080.
so please add to the benches. also, this would show the real impact of CPU on FPS.