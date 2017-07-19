Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ERV650SWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 18.1mV 12.2mV 10.1mV 7.4mV Pass 20% Load 21.7mV 13.0mV 12.4mV 7.6mV Pass 30% Load 23.8mV 14.4mV 14.3mV 8.8mV Pass 40% Load 26.5mV 16.2mV 17.0mV 9.7mV Pass 50% Load 31.4mV 17.9mV 22.5mV 10.6mV Pass 60% Load 25.0mV 20.2mV 27.1mV 12.0mV Pass 70% Load 27.2mV 19.9mV 27.0mV 11.4mV Pass 80% Load 27.9mV 21.9mV 28.8mV 11.8mV Pass 90% Load 28.6mV 23.2mV 32.4mV 12.6mV Pass 100% Load 34.1mV 24.8mV 35.4mV 13.3mV Pass 110% Load 36.0mV 27.1mV 40.2mV 14.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 19.1mV 13.9mV 10.6mV 6.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 33.3mV 23.7mV 32.1mV 12.6mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression is pretty good at +12V and 5VSB, decent enough at 5V, and satisfactory at 3.3V. Remember that this is an SFX unit with limited space on its mainboard, so the number of filtering caps is kept low. Really, you can't fairly compare such a compact platform to larger ATX PSUs.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content