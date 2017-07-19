Enermax Revolution SFX 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ERV650SWT's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|18.1mV
|12.2mV
|10.1mV
|7.4mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|21.7mV
|13.0mV
|12.4mV
|7.6mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|23.8mV
|14.4mV
|14.3mV
|8.8mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|26.5mV
|16.2mV
|17.0mV
|9.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|31.4mV
|17.9mV
|22.5mV
|10.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|25.0mV
|20.2mV
|27.1mV
|12.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|27.2mV
|19.9mV
|27.0mV
|11.4mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|27.9mV
|21.9mV
|28.8mV
|11.8mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|28.6mV
|23.2mV
|32.4mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|34.1mV
|24.8mV
|35.4mV
|13.3mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|36.0mV
|27.1mV
|40.2mV
|14.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|19.1mV
|13.9mV
|10.6mV
|6.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|33.3mV
|23.7mV
|32.1mV
|12.6mV
|Pass
Ripple suppression is pretty good at +12V and 5VSB, decent enough at 5V, and satisfactory at 3.3V. Remember that this is an SFX unit with limited space on its mainboard, so the number of filtering caps is kept low. Really, you can't fairly compare such a compact platform to larger ATX PSUs.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple At 110-Percent Load
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
IMHO, if a PSU has 1 or 2 EPS connectors shouldn't be a pro or con as the vast majority of boards used from entry level to enthusiast only really requires one connector. Server boards are a different matter. IMHO, just making a clear note how many EPS connectors should be good enough.
Depending on the case design (like my rvz01), you couldn't access the psu without taking the computer apart to access that switch. So unplugging the computer or holding the power button for 5 seconds would be a lot faster.
Now if this was an ATX PSU i would give a bit more care for as it's extremely rare for an ATX psu to be placed somewhere else inside the case that cant be access from the outside.
@10TACLE
I do have to ask though, does your computer lock up so much that even holding the case power button for the 3 to 5 seconds does nothing?
Most computers I've messed with seems to be able to power off fully even when there is a hard lockup doing that method.
But i do agree with you about that hitting a reset doesn't guarantee a solid reboot. Certainly when trying to dial in overclock settings.